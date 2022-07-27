"That's a strike, good call" "He got hit...he should be on first base" - MLB Twitter fans face off after Angel Hernandez strikes out Manny Machado from first base 

On Sunday, umpire Angel Hernandez struck out the San Diego Padres' third baseman and shortstop Manny Machado from first base. It led to a Machado meltdown. The call occurred in the sixth inning of the Padres versus New York Mets matchup.
Machado checked his swing when New York pitcher Drew Smith threw an off-speed pitch that struck him in the elbow. Drew Smith turned to appeal to Hernandez after the home plate umpire gave Manny first base. However, according to Angel Hernandez's call, Machado's bat crossed the plate, and he thus struck out.
Manny's temper instantly flared, evident on his face.
He shouted, "No way!"
"Machado not happy Angel Hernandez rung him up." - @Starting 9
Later, Manny had a dugout outburst.
"Manny Machado is not happy after striking out." - Action Network
MLB fans emerged on Twitter to fight it out.
Per MLB rules, a player runs to first base after getting a hit. Ways to end up at first base without a hit are hit by pitch, walk, error, fielders' choice, dropped the third strike, and defensive interference.
It was clear from the replay that umpire Hernandez made the correct call.
The batter's check-swing was not successful. The bat crossed the plate, making it a missed pitch, and therefore, a strike. The strike overrules the hit by pitch, so the batter was out on his third strike, despite the ball thumping his elbow.
Numerous MLB fans rallied to the defense of umpire Angel Fernandez call involving Manny Machado
Angel Hernandez was trending on Twitter after the Manny Machado strikeout. Many MLB supporters surprisingly stood up for him.
Umpire Hernandez is tagged as the "MLB's worst umpire" and always faces the brunt of jokes and harrassment for making dubious calls. This time, though, he turned out to be correct. Machado had struck out.
Only Bob Melvin, manager of the San Diego Padres, spoke out in support of Manny Machado from the MLB franchise.
It is rare for umpire Hernandez to make the right calls. MLB enthusiasts are so accustomed to his errors that few believed Manny Machado had actually struck out. It took repeated replays for spectators to accept the call.
The New York Mets went on to defeat the San Diego Padres by a score of 8-5.