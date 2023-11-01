Lance Lynn was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who failed to make it to the World Series this year. The veteran pitcher has one World Series ring, but he's not satisfied with that. Every year, he has the goal of winning it all, which makes watching from home a bit difficult.

He was asked by former MLB catcher Erik Kratz what it felt like. Kratz, who played for the likes of the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees, said that he felt weird watching and that he didn't want to see either team winning.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lynn agreed, adding:

"Yeah, I think you're looking at it like that's the thing that drives you when the offseason hits, right?

"There's people still playing and you're not. The moment when you watch it and you're like, (if it doesn't p**s), you off that you're not there is the moment you know you're done."

He continued:

"For me, I know that I'm not done because I'm watching other people still play and I'm not.

"It gives you that drive. It gives you that thing that you need to kick it into gear to make sure that you're ready to go come Spring Training, knowing that you weren't the last team on the field and you weren't hoisting the trophy."

Lynn was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Dodgers, a team with genuine World Series aspirations that came up short this season.

They lost in the NLDS to the Arizona Diamondbacks who're still playing. That's motivation enough for Lynn to come back and work hard in Spring Training to ensure that his team is still standing at the end of the next season.

Lance Lynn still fighting for a World Series

Lance Lynn wants more World Series rings

The St. Louis Cardinals, helped by Lance Lynn, won the World Series in 2011. That's his only ring to date, but joining the Dodgers gives him a chance to add another one.

Ironically, they beat the Texas Rangers who are on the cusp of winning it all this year for the first time. Lynn isn't satisfied with his team not winning the series, so he's amped up and ready to enter 2024 to add a second ring.