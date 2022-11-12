Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen might miss all of 2023 after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder. Any surgery on the arm of a pitcher is likely to take a significant amount of time to recover from, and this is no exception. He has been dealing with the injury for much of this most recent season, but only just elected to receive surgery.

Treinen pitched in only five MLB regular-season games in 2022, but looked good while healthy. He pitched for an ERA of 1.80, but due to his small sample size it becomes more difficult to judge. He was expected to be an important part of the Dodgers bullpen in 2023, but those plans will be on hold.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced this news on their official Twitter account.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Blake Treinen had right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Blake Treinen had right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Dodgers fans were devastated by this news. This is the type of injury that takes a long time to recover from. On top of that, some pitchers are never the same after rotator cuff surgery. The hope, of course, is that Treinen will be back at full strength as soon as possible, but fans know how tall a task that is.

Some fans were also frustrated by how long it took for Treinen to get this surgery. While we don't know the details of the decision-making process, the earlier he had surgery, the earlier he would have recovered. If he had gotten it during the 2022 season, he would likely have been able to play in 2023.

Johnny! JamBoogie @_errrrrrr Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Blake Treinen had right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Blake Treinen had right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. yikes. why did we spend all season trying to get him on the field? twitter.com/dodgers/status… yikes. why did we spend all season trying to get him on the field? twitter.com/dodgers/status…

The injury puts the Los Angeles Dodgers in a tough position. After winning 111 games in 2022, they are coming for a World Series championship in 2023. A strong bullpen can make all the difference between a championship and an early playoff exit, as they discovered.

Travis @NotaCuttlefish @Dodgers Sure glad we signed him to a 1 year extension last season LMFAOOO @Dodgers Sure glad we signed him to a 1 year extension last season LMFAOOO

Rob385 @Rob3854 @Dodgers I love Blake; but throwing across your body like he does this was bound to happen. Hope he gets healthy for 2024. @Dodgers I love Blake; but throwing across your body like he does this was bound to happen. Hope he gets healthy for 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are too good to be anything but championship contenders in 2023.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a lot to prove next season

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four

After winning a historic number of games in 2022, a playoff series loss to the San Diego Padres was an anticlimactic ending. The Dodgers were favorites to win the World Series almost the entire season, and likely will be again in 2023.

The National League is extremely competitive, and the Dodgers are at the top of the league. Being the best means they will get the best shot from every team they play. The Dodgers have a lot of pressure on them to win it all, and only time will tell if they are able to do it.

Poll : 0 votes