“That's a trip to the bathroom” - MLB fans do not hold back as Citi Field unveils unique rainbow cookie egg roll for the upcoming season 

Recently, the New York Mets decided to launch a new food item in the concessionary stands at Citi Field for the 2024 MLB season. The image uploaded on X, formally Twitter, is that of a sweet rainbow cookie egg roll, and the dissection of the item shows the colors in a startling manner.

MLB and Mets fans didn't hold back after looking at the post and came up with their own witty comments to lash out at Citi Field management for allowing such an item to be launched:

The rainbow cookie egg roll involves three sweet ingredients, i.e., rainbow cookies, chocolate syrup and raspberry jam, all tightly wrapped in an egg roll wrapping sheet and deep-fried to perfection.

While Citi Field will have their usual concessionary items for Mets fans in 2024, this is something new and out of the box that they have come up with to try and attract a wider segment of the audience:

The New York Mets will be at home on Opening Day and for two more subsequent days as they begin their campaign for 2024 against the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game home series at Citi Field on March 28.

There is a new face at the helm of the New York organization, and fans will be eager to see what manager Carlos Mendoza has in store for the Queens' natives in 2024.

Despite missing out on some big names, the Mets fared well this offseason

Steve Cohen and his Mets unit didn't have the best of winters this time around, as they failed to sign their first choices for targeted positions in the recent offseason, but they still managed to lure in some decent names to the ballclub.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani went to the Dodgers, and Juan Soto went to the Bronx, while they missed out on Shota Imanga and Blake Snell. Now it looks like they might not even be interested in signing Jordan Montgomery from free agency since they pivoted towards Luis Severino.

They also signed Joey Wendle, Jorge Lopez, Harrison Bader and former Dodgers DH J.D. Martinez. Yes, this doesn't hint at New York being done with their acquisitions before Opening Day, but the offseason, which started pretty slow for the club, might end at a high before they take to Citi Field on March 28.

