"That would be so sick if we got him" - Tyler Glasnow excited about Dodgers potentially landing coveted free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Newly signed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow and coveted free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto share one thing in common: their agent. Both flamethrowers are represented by Joel Wolfe.

Given that they share the same agent, some speculate about Yamamoto signing with the Juggernaut team in LA. It would be the bow that wraps up what some believe has already been a league-altering offseason.

Glasnow is enamored with the fact that the Dodgers have a strong possibility of landing Yamamoto. He and the five-time NBP All-Star would make for a scary one-two punch. Recently, on 'Foul Territory,' Glasnow expressed his excitement about the possibility.

"That would be so sick if we got him," stated Glasnow.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Yamamoto strongly desires to play on the biggest stage in the big leagues. With the offseason they have had so far, no other team is in a better position than the Dodgers.

They added one of the league's best players in Shohei Ohtani, who is coming off the second MVP year of his career. On top of that, adding Tyler Glasnow as a frontline starter until Ohtani can return to the mound in 2025 was a power move.

If Yamamoto wants to win and do it immediately, signing with the Dodgers seems to be his best bet.

Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers may want to get aggressive in their pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto

After the Dodgers signed Ohtani to a record-breaking deal, many teams turned their attention to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It may be time to butter up Tyler Glasnow and the team to pull out all the stops if they want to land the coveted free agent.

Many teams are pulling out all the stops to land one of the top-rated pitchers on the open market. Reportedly, Yamamoto has recently met with the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Both teams have been tied to Yamamoto for a while now. Yankees' GM Brian Cashman scouted multiple times during the 2023 season and was in attendance for his latest no-hitter.

Both the Yankees and Mets will have no trouble getting into a bidding war with anybody. Yamamoto is expected to land a deal of at least $200 million, so he will not be cheap.

Now that Ohtani has left the open market, teams are starting to pursue Yamamoto aggressively. Watch for his market to heat up and a decision to be made relatively soon.

