“That thing? WTF!!” - Fans slam Bryce Harper for bizarrely referring to wife Kayla as “monster” after welcoming their newborn

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is catching backlash from fans after he referred to his wife, &quot;Kayla,&quot; as a &quot;monster.&quot; Though he made the remark in a complimentary sense, fans slammed the first baseman for his choice of words to describe his wife's fourth pregnancy.Ahead of NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, Harper lavished praise on his wiffe while talking to reporters after welcoming their fourth child, a boy named Hayes Three Harper, on October 2, in Philadelphia.&quot;Yeah, I’ve got an incredible wife, man,&quot; Harper said. &quot;She, you know, pushed that thing out in three pushes -- in 30 seconds -- so, I mean, she’s an absolute monster at doing it. Women, man, what a breed. No, I’m serious. It’s an incredible thing, you know?&quot;&quot;“That thing?!” WTF,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;you'd think he was talking about a cow &amp; not his wife,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;we just straight up dont treat women like theyre human dude,&quot; one fan commented.Fans continued to share their thoughts, with some offering hilarious reactions.&quot;Could almost start this was AI, but it most definitely isn't lmao,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Would love to see the reaction of his wife. 😂&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;LMAOOOOO CALLS HIS WIFE A MONSTER HAHAHAHA,&quot; another added.In the same interview, Harper revealed what it was like to hold the newborn son for the first time.&quot;Being able to hold your son for the first time is one of the greatest moments of my life,&quot; Harper said. &quot;I love my family. I love my kids. I love the game of baseball, but at the end of the day, my family means the most to me. And yeah, definitely missing them right now.&quot;Reason behind Bryce Harper naming his son Hayes Three HarperBryce Harper and Kayla's newborn son Hayes Three Harper joins the company of his fellow siblings, including Krew, Brooklyn, and Kamryn. The Harpers announced the news via Instagram, with the caption:“Decided to add more chaos to Red October.”One would note that the middle name of Harper's newborn has the word &quot;Three.&quot; According to Parents, it is a tribute to Harper's jersey number with the Phillies, where he has worn No. 3 since joining the team in 2019.