  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • “That thing? WTF!!” - Fans slam Bryce Harper for bizarrely referring to wife Kayla as “monster” after welcoming their newborn

“That thing? WTF!!” - Fans slam Bryce Harper for bizarrely referring to wife Kayla as “monster” after welcoming their newborn

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:50 GMT
MLB: All Star Game - Source: Imagn
Fans slam Bryce Harper for bizarrely referring to wife Kayla as “monster” after welcoming their newborn - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is catching backlash from fans after he referred to his wife, "Kayla," as a "monster." Though he made the remark in a complimentary sense, fans slammed the first baseman for his choice of words to describe his wife's fourth pregnancy.

Ad

Ahead of NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, Harper lavished praise on his wiffe while talking to reporters after welcoming their fourth child, a boy named Hayes Three Harper, on October 2, in Philadelphia.

"Yeah, I’ve got an incredible wife, man," Harper said. "She, you know, pushed that thing out in three pushes -- in 30 seconds -- so, I mean, she’s an absolute monster at doing it. Women, man, what a breed. No, I’m serious. It’s an incredible thing, you know?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"“That thing?!” WTF," one fan commented.
"you'd think he was talking about a cow & not his wife," another fan wrote.
"we just straight up dont treat women like theyre human dude," one fan commented.

Fans continued to share their thoughts, with some offering hilarious reactions.

"Could almost start this was AI, but it most definitely isn't lmao," one fan said.
Ad
"Would love to see the reaction of his wife. 😂" one fan wrote.
"LMAOOOOO CALLS HIS WIFE A MONSTER HAHAHAHA," another added.

In the same interview, Harper revealed what it was like to hold the newborn son for the first time.

"Being able to hold your son for the first time is one of the greatest moments of my life," Harper said. "I love my family. I love my kids. I love the game of baseball, but at the end of the day, my family means the most to me. And yeah, definitely missing them right now."
Ad

Reason behind Bryce Harper naming his son Hayes Three Harper

Bryce Harper and Kayla's newborn son Hayes Three Harper joins the company of his fellow siblings, including Krew, Brooklyn, and Kamryn. The Harpers announced the news via Instagram, with the caption:

“Decided to add more chaos to Red October.”

One would note that the middle name of Harper's newborn has the word "Three." According to Parents, it is a tribute to Harper's jersey number with the Phillies, where he has worn No. 3 since joining the team in 2019.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications