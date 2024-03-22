"Thats a 60-win rotation": Fans react to injury-affected Mets rotation as Kodai Senga stays out and Tylor Megill gets in 

Another year where the New York Mets have struggled to put out their best rotation due to injuries. Last year, they parted ways with their rotation members like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer due to a dismal, injurious first half and even this time around, not a lot is changing.

With less than a week away, the SNY Mets updated fans about the expected starting rotation of the New York Mets to start the season. The rotation is as follows:

Jose Quintana Luis Severino Sean Manaea Adrian Houser Tylor Megill

Kodai Senga, who was supposed to lead the rotation this season, is out due to shoulder inflammation. He is expected to begin throwing in a week and should be on a major league schedule by the end of May if there are no further setbacks. In place, Tylor Megill gets the spot in the rotation owing to Senga's injury.

However, fans weren't sure if this rotation was postseason worth it and some even feared a 60-win season incoming. Some even mentioned that Jose Butto should be there instead:

"Loooks like a band called “4.00 ERA,"" one fan said.

"Thats a 60-win rotation," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Tylor Megill wins the job over promising Jose Butto for Mets' final rotation spot

In the wake of Kodai Senga's injury, there was a tossup between Tylor Megill and Jose Butto for the final spot. Manager Carlos Mendoza informed Megill about the development before Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Marlins. The club has now assigned Butto to minor league camp.

Mendoza mentioned how tough it was to inform Butto, knowing he did everything asked for:

“We’ve been saying that we were going to be facing some tough conversations, and this morning we had one with Buttó,” Mendoza said.

“Not only because of the way he’s been throwing the ball, but how he prepares, the way he goes about his business, how good of a teammate [he is]. He basically did everything we asked him to do. That’s why it’s one of those where it was a tough one.”

Butto allowed only one run over 10 innings in Grapefruit League action, clocking 97 mph on the radar gun. Megill had a 3.45 ERA across 15 2/3 innings, with much of that damage coming in his last outing.

With Megill getting the nod, he will have to prove the decision of Mendoza.

