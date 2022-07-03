“The Angels are the joke that never gets old” “The Angels suck” - MLB Twitter mocks the sliding Los Angeles Angels after they go down 5-1 early against the Houston Astros

Since May, the Los Angeles Angels have gone from first to second-last place in the American League West division. To be exact, on May 16, they owned a 24-14 record, placing them 10 games over .500.

Much has changed since then in LA. Joe Maddon is no longer manager of the Angels, and All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon is injured and out for the season.

Shohei Ohtani is still his dominant self, and Mike Trout is still the superstar he's always been. However, their efforts haven't been enough to keep the Angels in the hunt. Their record right now is 37-42, placing them 13 1/2 games back of first place in their division. Even the Seattle Mariners place higher than them now.

This weekend, the Angels are visiting the Houston Astros at Minute Maid park for a three-game series. Last night was a disaster. They lost 1-8 after starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen allowed seven runs over just three innings.

Today isn't looking much better. At the time of writing, it's just the third inning, and the score is already 5-1 for the Astros. Angels starter Patrick Sandoval has allowed eight hits and five earned runs over his three innings of work.

MLB Twitter was abuzz with both Angels and Astros fans mocking the team. The Angels' very own fanbase is so fed up with their performance that they are chiming in with their opponents.

Fan @f4neyeno The Angels are the joke that never gets old The Angels are the joke that never gets old

For Astros fans, this weekend feels like a walk in the park.

Ren @lorenzoplays1g1 The angels suck lmao The angels suck lmao

The Astros are 49-27, but today looks like the day they'll reach 50 wins.

Los Angeles Angels fans are done with their team after getting lit up early in the game against the Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been one of the few bright lights on the team recently.

The Los Angeles Angels need to figure out their pitching staff. It's been getting ripped apart recently.

The Angels have one blessing to count right now: The American League West is a terrible division. The Texas Rangers are in second with a record three games below .500.

jason poitras @jpointez @ApolloDez1 In all fairness to 2019 team the A’s are a double A team. The Angel’s are trash, Seattle isn’t developing at the rate expected and the Rangers are going to Ranger. So they are beating up on an inferior Divison @ApolloDez1 In all fairness to 2019 team the A’s are a double A team. The Angel’s are trash, Seattle isn’t developing at the rate expected and the Rangers are going to Ranger. So they are beating up on an inferior Divison

Many fans and analysts thought this would the Angels' year.

Adam Castro @Amcastro16 The Angels are such a trash heap of an organization 🗑 The Angels are such a trash heap of an organization 🗑

The odds seem stacked against them. Losing Rendon to a season-long injury was a terrible blow.

Andrew @GZAndrew1980 @BallySportWest @Angels Those poor Angels. It’s quite fascinating to watch this Franchise suck every year no matter what. @BallySportWest @Angels Those poor Angels. It’s quite fascinating to watch this Franchise suck every year no matter what.

The Angels can console themselves with the fact that the Astros are one of the league's best teams right now. Beating them isn't exactly easy.

The Angels will wrap up their series tomorrow before visiting the Miami Marlins on Independence Day.

