“The Angels are the joke that never gets old” “The Angels suck” - MLB Twitter mocks the sliding Los Angeles Angels after they go down 5-1 early against the Houston Astros

Since May, the Los Angeles Angels have gone from first to second-last place in the American League West division. To be exact, on May 16, they owned a 24-14 record, placing them 10 games over .500.
Much has changed since then in LA. Joe Maddon is no longer manager of the Angels, and All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon is injured and out for the season.
Shohei Ohtani is still his dominant self, and Mike Trout is still the superstar he's always been. However, their efforts haven't been enough to keep the Angels in the hunt. Their record right now is 37-42, placing them 13 1/2 games back of first place in their division. Even the Seattle Mariners place higher than them now.
This weekend, the Angels are visiting the Houston Astros at Minute Maid park for a three-game series. Last night was a disaster. They lost 1-8 after starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen allowed seven runs over just three innings.
Today isn't looking much better. At the time of writing, it's just the third inning, and the score is already 5-1 for the Astros. Angels starter Patrick Sandoval has allowed eight hits and five earned runs over his three innings of work.
MLB Twitter was abuzz with both Angels and Astros fans mocking the team. The Angels' very own fanbase is so fed up with their performance that they are chiming in with their opponents.
For Astros fans, this weekend feels like a walk in the park.
The Astros are 49-27, but today looks like the day they'll reach 50 wins.
The Los Angeles Angels need to figure out their pitching staff. It's been getting ripped apart recently.
The Angels have one blessing to count right now: The American League West is a terrible division. The Texas Rangers are in second with a record three games below .500.
Many fans and analysts thought this would the Angels' year.
The odds seem stacked against them. Losing Rendon to a season-long injury was a terrible blow.
The Angels can console themselves with the fact that the Astros are one of the league's best teams right now. Beating them isn't exactly easy.
The Angels will wrap up their series tomorrow before visiting the Miami Marlins on Independence Day.