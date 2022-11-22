Former Detroit Tigers shortstop Jhonny Peralta was one of the 20 players involved in the famous biogenesis scandal that rocked MLB in 2013.

He accepted a 50-game suspension for his participation, a smaller price than what the famous Yankee shortstop, Alex Rodriguez, suffered.

Detroit Tigers players were targets of a barrage of Jhonny Peralta questions from the media post the scandal. While they all extended their support to their teammates, they were very clear in their minds when they said they wanted baseball to be as clean as possible.

Pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer gave Peralta credit for taking ownership of the situation.

American League All-Star Jose Valverde #46 of the Detroit Tigers stands with American League All-Star Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers and American League All-Star Jhonny Peralta #27 of the Detroit Tigers before the start of the 82nd MLB All-Star Game at Chase Field on July 12, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"If my brother makes a mistake, and especially if he owns up to it and serves the time, I don't see how you can hold a grudge or anything like that," Verlander said.

Scherzer echoed very similar sentiments.

"He took ownership of what happened," Scherzer said. "He showed complete ownership, and that’s something that I think is good for the game.”

Peralta was a great guy who contributed in heaps on the field. That’s what made accepting the truth even harder, and there was a lingering sadness about how the situation unfolded.

Omar Infante was deeply saddened by the situation and at a loss for words.

"The whole team feels sad about Jhonny because he's a good player," he said. "He's a professional player. … I feel bad. I don't know. I don't know what to say."

While the Tiger players had mixed receptions about Peralta’s involvement, it was refreshing to see all of them back him for his honesty.

Jhonny Peralta's journey in Major League Baseball

Jhonny played 15 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He made his debut with the Indians on June 12, 2003.

Jhonny Peralta #27 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 15, 2015 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Peralta is a three-time MLB All-Star selection and was the 2004 Indians Minor League Player of the Year.

Peralta reached at least 100 hits and double figures in both home runs and doubles for 10 straight years from 2005 through 2015.

