"The best option for me was to get it" - Mike Trout reflects on choosing surgery over Angels' DH role

Los Angeles superstar Mike Trout’s season took a hit when he needed surgery to fix a torn meniscus in his left knee. But according to Trout himself, there was another option on the table.

While surgery was the obvious thing to do for the injury, Trout revealed that the doctors presented him with a different possibility, which was that he would have to play the rest of the season as a designated hitter.

It meant that Trout was only supposed to bat and not play in the outfield, which would have reduced the stress on his knee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It was an option they put out there,” said Trout, as per ESPN. “I felt the best option for me was to get it right and be fully healthy to come back soon."

Trout explained why he chose surgery over the other option. He said that the pain was already significant, so pushing through it could have exacerbated things. Moreover, he couldn't reach his full potential as a designated hitter. In 1518 career games, he has only been a designated hitter 81 times. Trout eventually made the tough decision to prioritize his long-term health.

On Apr. 29, against the Philadelphia Phillies, Trout got injured, and by the third inning, he was feeling pain in his left knee. Later, an MRI detected a tear in his meniscus. This is the fourth straight injury-plagued season, having missed nearly 250 games over the past three seasons.

However, Mike Trout has had a great start to the season before his injury. He had hit 10 home runs and had a slash line of .220/.325/.541. Trout’s absence is a major blow to the Angels.

Mike Trout is eager to return to the field

Although the recovery time of going through knee surgery is about four to eight weeks, Mike Trout cannot wait to get back on the field.

He went through surgery last week and has only been able to straighten his quad muscles and do a bit of stretching.

“It's tough because I felt real good (to begin the season), but things just happen. I'm doing everything I can to get back on the field. I want to go as fast as I can, but I don't want to push it.” said Trout as per Clutch Points.

He's expected to be back on the team by August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback