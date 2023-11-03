Texas Rangers made history by becoming the World Series champions for the first time. The AL representative held their ground against the top seeds and ultimately defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks to claim the pennant. Bruce Bochy led the team to victory, redeeming their defeat against the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2011 World Series.

In the nine postseason appearances, Texas played two World Series back-to-back, in 2010 and 2011, but were unable to win either of them. After a decade this year with 90 wins in the regular season, they were determined to make a difference. Despite entering the playoffs as a fifth seed, they defeated the defending champions Houston Astros in the ALCS.

“MLB Network” host Greg Amsinger, Dan Plesac, and the 2009 MVP Albert Pujols congratulated the new World Champions of the diamond world.

“The better team won. This is a worthy champion, the Texas Rangers,” Greg said.

“A long way waiting but they finally got it done. They take care business… To go on the road and to win especially in the playoffs, it’s unbelievable,” Pujols congratulated the Rangers.

During the postseason, Texas won 14 games and lost three. They achieved a remarkable feat of winning 11 road games without any loss, surpassing the 1996 Yankees record of 8-0 away wins and setting a new record.

Texas Rangers in the 2023 World Series

Nathan Eovaldi, 25 years old, started the World Series for Texas against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite the D-backs’ early 3-run lead in the first inning, the Rangers’ offense held their ground till Corey Seager tied the game in the ninth inning with a 2-run homer. In the 11th inning, Adolis Garcia’s walk-off home run won Game 1 of the World Series for Texas.

Despite Jordan Montgomery’s 2.90 ERA start in Game 2, Arizona showed sheer dominance against the Texas Rangers with a 9-1 win to tie the Series.

Max Scherzer, the ex-Met star, started Game 3 in his first World Series appearance for Texas. The Rangers took the Series lead with Marcus Semien’s single and Seager’s 2-run homer in the third inning that the D-backs couldn’t overcome.

With the 2-1 lead in the Series, Rangers’ ace Andrew Heaney started the Game 4 strongly. With Seager and Semien’s home runs, Texas took a 10-run lead in three innings. Despite the D-backs effort in the last innings, the game ended with 11-7 in the Rangers’ favor.

Eovaldi took the mound once again for Texas in Game 5. With only one win away from their first championship, the Rangers’ defense held the NL underdogs scoreless for the entire game. In the ninth inning, Semien hit a 2-run homer, which widened the gap and secured the victory for the Texas Rangers, making them the champions of the 2023 World Series.