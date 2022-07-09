“The ‘bug’ call is still more entertaining than any ESPN broadcast” “Best booth in the business” - MLB Twitter fans react to New York Mets commentator's hilarious call on a bug crawling across the camera

The New York Mets aren't just one of the best teams in the league. They also have one of the best TV broadcasters in Gary Cohen.

Last night's game at Citi Field between the Mets and the Miami Marlins was a blowout. In the seventh inning, the Mets were up 10-0 and were cruising to an easy victory. They went on to win by the same score but not before Gary Cohen gave the play-by-play on a fly crawling across the broadcast's camera.

As Jeff McNeil batted in the bottom of the second inning, the broadcast switched to a camera behind the plate. It was an aerial view of the entire field to show the Marlins' defensive shift against McNeil. A small fly began to crawl across the camera and Cohen decided it was worthy of note.

"It's heading for the wall," Cohen announced. "It's out of here! The bug is outta here!"

SNY @SNYtv Nothing better than Gary's commentary on a bug walking around on the camera Nothing better than Gary's commentary on a bug walking around on the camera 😂 https://t.co/mf6VXcDDMM

Fans immediately began calling it one of the best baseball play-by-play calls ever. Cohen is known for his colorful reporting style, but this one was the best he's given in a long time.

The New York Mets are 20+ games over .500, but the fans have got more than just the players to entertain them.

mac harry @macharry6 @SNYtv Best booth in the business. If the Mets make it to the playoffs the coverage will suffer their absence. @SNYtv Best booth in the business. If the Mets make it to the playoffs the coverage will suffer their absence.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Gary Cohen's bug call.

New York Mets commentator Gary Cohen gives a legendary play-by-play call of a bug crawling across the camera

The New York Mets own a 52-31 record, which is the fourth best in baseball.

Baseball sometimes receives criticism for being a boring sport. There's no clock on games, so blowouts like last night's Mets versus Marlins game can drag on for a while. It always helps when commentators like Gary Cohen are calling the game.

The PrinciFAL @PrinciFAL @SNYtv They make watching every night so enjoyable. The best in the business. And to think @kevinburkhardt was with that crew, too. Lucky to have them. @SNYtv They make watching every night so enjoyable. The best in the business. And to think @kevinburkhardt was with that crew, too. Lucky to have them.

Cohen went all out for the call. He was practically shouting into the microphone.

Daniel Hued @dmh2148 @SNYtv All we need is Gary throwing down his pen during this call @SNYtv All we need is Gary throwing down his pen during this call

The New York Mets have scored 402 runs this season, which is one of the highest totals in the league.

Cohen has been the Mets' SNY television commentator since 2005.

Kaitlyn @k_pOrnovets I mean is Gary Cohen not the greatest person in the entire world??? I mean is Gary Cohen not the greatest person in the entire world???

As for working behind the scenes, however, Cohen has been working for the Mets' broadcast team since 1989.

leo ⚾️🧡 @yastrzemskis gary cohen is literally the best sports broadcaster in the world his calls are so fun gary cohen is literally the best sports broadcaster in the world his calls are so fun

Cohen will be calling tonight's game against the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m. EST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far