“The ‘bug’ call is still more entertaining than any ESPN broadcast” “Best booth in the business” - MLB Twitter fans react to New York Mets commentator's hilarious call on a bug crawling across the camera

The New York Mets aren't just one of the best teams in the league. They also have one of the best TV broadcasters in Gary Cohen.
Last night's game at Citi Field between the Mets and the Miami Marlins was a blowout. In the seventh inning, the Mets were up 10-0 and were cruising to an easy victory. They went on to win by the same score but not before Gary Cohen gave the play-by-play on a fly crawling across the broadcast's camera.
As Jeff McNeil batted in the bottom of the second inning, the broadcast switched to a camera behind the plate. It was an aerial view of the entire field to show the Marlins' defensive shift against McNeil. A small fly began to crawl across the camera and Cohen decided it was worthy of note.
"It's heading for the wall," Cohen announced. "It's out of here! The bug is outta here!"
Fans immediately began calling it one of the best baseball play-by-play calls ever. Cohen is known for his colorful reporting style, but this one was the best he's given in a long time.
The New York Mets are 20+ games over .500, but the fans have got more than just the players to entertain them.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Gary Cohen's bug call.
Baseball sometimes receives criticism for being a boring sport. There's no clock on games, so blowouts like last night's Mets versus Marlins game can drag on for a while. It always helps when commentators like Gary Cohen are calling the game.
Cohen went all out for the call. He was practically shouting into the microphone.
The New York Mets have scored 402 runs this season, which is one of the highest totals in the league.
Cohen has been the Mets' SNY television commentator since 2005.
As for working behind the scenes, however, Cohen has been working for the Mets' broadcast team since 1989.
Cohen will be calling tonight's game against the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m. EST.