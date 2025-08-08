“The Burgh will always be home” - David Bednar pens emotional goodbye to Pirates after snapping Yankees' 5-game losing streak in debut

New York Yankees closer David Bednar had a remarkable start to his stint with the Bronx Bombers, earning a save in his first game on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 win against the Texas Rangers to end a five-game losing streak.Bednar, who was traded to the Yankees by the Pittsburgh Pirates at Thursday's trade deadline, has already got the Yankees fans cheering for him after his solid display in the series finale. However, the two-time All-Star closer hasn't forgotten about the love and support he received from the Pirates during his four-year stint. He shared a heartfelt Instagram post to show his gratitude:“Honored to have worn the black and gold in the city that I love,” Bednar said. “I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play for the Pirates and will always cherish my time in the organization. &quot;It's hard to put into words what the city of Pittsburgh means to me and my family. The friendships and memories created with this team last forever. The Burgh will always be home.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDavid Bednar's two All-Star selections came with the Pirates in 2022 and 2023. His career year also came in Pittsburgh as he finished with the most saves in the National League during the 2023 season.