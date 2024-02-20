"The camera really loves him" - NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.'s BTS video for 2024 Topps Series baseball card sets fans abuzz

Last week, 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. was named the cover athlete for 2024 Topps' Series 1 baseball trading cards. This will have Acuna featured on each box of cards and the wrapper as well. A general box contains seven packs of 12 cards. But hobby boxes have 20 dozen card packs, and each pack will have a player's autograph on it.

Following an impressive season, Acuna, the cover athlete, shot a video for the Topps. The company shared glimpses from the photoshoot where Acuna can be seen in the Braves' home jersey.

Fans took a liking to the photoshoot and reacted in the comment section of the post.

"Let's discuss how pretty he is here. The camera really loves him ❤️" one fan said.

Here are the fan reactions:

Ronald Acuna Jr. wants to be a Brave for his entire career

Back in 2019, Ronald Acuna Jr. signed an eight-year, $100 million extension. The outfielder will be under the team's control through the 2026 season. However, he already contributed wholesomely to the team and he'll continue to do so for the Braves in the near future.

Acuna doesn't want it to be in the near future; instead, he wants to play for the club his entire career. During a media session in North Port, Fla. for spring training, Acuna was serious about his future and said he didn't want to play for any other franchise.

“It’s not a secret; I want to be a brave for life. I hope I can stay here forever and hopefully we can make that happen soon,” Acuna said (through an interpreter), via Atlanta Braves beat writer Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

The Braves' outfielder's value has taken an exponential outlook, with him coming off a record season where he became the first MLB player in history to record 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season.

Though there is still a lot of time before the Braves have to think of Acuna's extension, given Ronald Acuna Jr.'s interest in playing for the team for a long time, it will surely be a relief for the front office.

