"The most difficult day of my baseball career" - Jurickson Profar issues public apology after PED ban rocks MLB community

The MLB community was rocked on Monday after Atlanta Braves star outfielder Jurickson Profar was banned for 80 games. The former San Diego Padres outfielder was hit with the ban for performance-enhancing drug use.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan was first to break the news, reporing that Profar breached the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program by using Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG).

The league announced that Profar's suspension is effective immediately and the All-Star outfielder won't be eligible for October baseball if the Braves make the postseason.

Following MLB's announcement, Profar issued a public apology in a statement via MLB Players Association, writing:

"Today is the most difficult day of my baseball career. I am devastated to announce that I have been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball and the Commissioner's Office, for testing positive for a banned substance this offseason.

"This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game. There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite."

He apologized to the Braves fans and his teammates and said he did not take the banned substance knowingly.

"I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB's decision.

Jurickson Profar will return in action on June 29 after serving the 80 game ban and is expected to lose $5,806,440 of his $12 million salary in 2025.

"I am devastated that I won't be on the field with my teammates for the next 80 games. I look forward to competing again at the highest level this season upon my return."

Braves manager reacts to Jurickson Profar's PED ban

Jurickson Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves in January after opting for free agency following a career year in San Diego Padres' postseason run in 2024.

Braves manager Brian Snitker shared his views on Profar's suspension and said it was an opportunity for someone else to step up.

"He hated it and we hate it for him,” Snitker said. “It’s an opportunity for somebody else to step in and do something really good.”

Jurickson Profar's ban is a body blow for the Braves who started the season with four consecutive losses against hisnfirmer team, the San Diego Padres.

