"The Dodger Stadium concession workers must receive a fair union contract" - Bernie Sanders urges Los Angeles Dodgers owners to make fair payments to concession workers

Bernie Sanders, a senator representing Vermont, is pushing the Los Angeles Dodgers owners to increase payments to their concession workers.

The concession workers at Dodger Stadium are striking in hopes of getting a new union contract. The timing of their strike is what gives them leverage, as the stadium expects to be filled to the brim for All-Star weekend.

A summary of the situation was posted to Twitter by Front Office Sports.

Front Office Sports @FOS Dodger Stadium concession workers are threatening to strike ahead of the MLB All-Star Game in LA.



Seeking a new union contract, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks, and dishwashers voted to start the strike "at any time."



Bernie Sanders, who has long been a supporter of workers' rights, put his support behind the concession workers via a tweet.

Bernie Sanders @BernieSanders The Dodger Stadium concession workers must receive a fair union contract. If the owners of the Dodgers (worth $8.8 billion) can afford to pay $166 million for one player, they can certainly afford to pay their concession workers a decent wage with decent benefits. The Dodger Stadium concession workers must receive a fair union contract. If the owners of the Dodgers (worth $8.8 billion) can afford to pay $166 million for one player, they can certainly afford to pay their concession workers a decent wage with decent benefits.

With the MLB All-Star festivities right around the corner, the situation is set to come to a head at any moment.

The home of the Los Angeles Dodgers might not have enough workers for All-Star weekend

If negotiations do not progress fast enough, there could be a lot of problems at Dodger Stadium during the All-Star weekend. With fans likely to pack the venue multiple times over the weekend, well-trained and competent staff will be needed.

NBC Los Angeles reported via a tweet that talks had resumed between the two sides, so there is optimism that a deal can be struck.

NBC Los Angeles @NBCLA Dodger stadium concession worker talks resume to avoid a strike ahead of the All-Star Game. 4.nbcla.com/MSNByI0 Dodger stadium concession worker talks resume to avoid a strike ahead of the All-Star Game. 4.nbcla.com/MSNByI0

With this story gaining mainstream attention due to Bernie Sanders, there is even more pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers owners. If their chances of hosting the All-Star game are marred by a strike, it will become a national story.

CBS Los Angeles did an in-depth report on the situation and posted it on YouTube.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers having sizable leads over the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, All-Star weekend was supposed to be relaxing.

The Dodgers and their owners now have to navigate a difficult situation, which is becoming more tenuous every day.

