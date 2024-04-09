"The most electrifying player in baseball" - Fans rally behind Fernando Tatis Jr. after clutch homer lifts Padres to unbelievable comeback win

Fernando Tatis Jr., the star OF for the San Diego Padres, has had a roller coaster ride in the big leagues since signing a massive contract with the Padres in 2021 worth $340 million over 14 years.

Fernando contributed to the Padres unbelievable win from 8-0 down at home in Petco Park against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Tatis Jr.'s clutch home run in the bottom of the eighth inning sealed the deal for San Diego in what looked like a smooth-sailing game for the Cubs.

Take a look at the homer that Fernando Tatis Jr. smashed over the left-field stands inside Petco Park here:

Fans quickly jumped on the video showcasing Fernando Tatis Jr.'s high drive over the left field and voiced their appreciation for the clutch home run and Fernando's brute strength on X (formerly Twitter).

"THE MOST ELECTRIFYING PLAYER IN BASEBALL"

While the Padres were 8-0 after five full innings of the game, it looked like a done deal for the Cubs, but a mighty comeback seven-run inning in the bottom of the sixth got San Diego within one run to tie the contest.

Some fans commented on the sheer intensity and excitement of the game played out between the Padres and the Cubs, applauding San Diego for the comeback win.

"Super hard work," one fan said.

"Ya gotta see it to believe this comeback! 🤩🤩" another fan noted.

"that's a big come back," one fan commented.

With Fernando Tatis Jr.'s two-run bomb in the eighth inning, it was up to the closer Robert Suarez to save the game.

Suarez secured a terrific victory for the Padres, striking out two batters and getting an easy one-two-three in the top of the ninth inning.

Nothing will come easy for Fernando Tatis Jr. and the SD Padres this season

The San Diego Padres are 6-7 to start the proceedings this year, and it seems like they have to dig deep to rack up some wins, all the while making sure that they don't lose their star players to injuries because of the frail depth in the squad.

San Diego shared the spoils with the Giants in the opening series of the season after going 1-1 against the LA Dodgers in the Seoul Series. They lost the next two series against the Cardinals and the Giants, which were worrying signs for Mike Shildt's side.

Added to that, a collision between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Giants infielder Thairo Estrada at Oracle Park left the CF shaken up and sitting on the ground for a while. Losing any big-name player this season wouldn't be fruitful for the Padres in the highly competitive National League this season.

They lost three amazing starters in the faces of Juan Soto, Blake Snell, and Josh Hader this past offseason but only signed strike thrower Dylan Cease, who was decent in his first league outing against the Giants. Besides Cease, they got Michael King from the Yankees in the Soto trade deal.

