"The entire league is laughing at us" "Superteam shutout in back to back games" - San Diego Padres fans furious after loss to San Francisco Giants, their fifth defeat in six games since acquiring Juan Soto

The San Francisco Giants proved that Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres still have plenty of room to improve. The moves at the trade deadline were supposed to make the Padres the new National League West kings, but that is far from the case. With losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers and now the Giants, the new-look Padres have been underwhelming.

This comes as a surprise to Padres fans, who have almost entirely lost the confidence they had just a week ago. Despite having star offensive players, the Padres lost the game 1-0, being shutout at home. Now, with the entire MLB looking at the San Diego Padres, they fail to live up to expectations.

Connor @CJMPadres23 @Padres The entire league is laughing at us. @Padres The entire league is laughing at us.

This is not a new issue for the Padres, who now have only one win in their last six games.

²¹ @BoltUpDerwin @Padres Superteam shutout in back to back games LMAO @Padres Superteam shutout in back to back games LMAO

The San Francisco Giants deserve credit for being very defensively sound. Shutting out a team as talented as the Padres is no easy feat.

profucked @sotoisapadre @Padres how do we have 3 all star level hitters in a row and not get a run @Padres how do we have 3 all star level hitters in a row and not get a run

Nobody can make fun of a team better than their own fans can.

Washington Nationals fans are really enjoying this slump from the Padres after the Juan Soto trade.

Andrew @Natsdru @Padres The Nats and Padres have the same number of wins after the Soto/Bell trade @Padres The Nats and Padres have the same number of wins after the Soto/Bell trade 😂

Some are even reconsidering the Juan Soto trade, fearing that he is not worth the ticket price. It might be far too early to make a judgment like that, but first impressions definitely matter.

Meditation Remedy @meditation_life @Padres What an embarrassment of a franchise. Soto does nothing but walk or ground out, zero power . The .240 hitter wants $500M? Lmao. pathetic. @Padres What an embarrassment of a franchise. Soto does nothing but walk or ground out, zero power . The .240 hitter wants $500M? Lmao. pathetic.

Watching your team slump is always difficult as an MLB fan. Seeing it happen on what is supposed to be a stacked team is even harder.

While there is still plenty of time left in the season, the San Diego Padres have been very underwhelming since the trade deadline.

Roblox UFC @BloxburgUFC @Padres Dude this team is worst than the team before the deadline @Padres Dude this team is worst than the team before the deadline💀💀

The San Francisco Giants handled the San Diego Padres with relative ease and disheartened many Padres fans.

Despite adding Juan Soto, the San Diego Padres might still be caught by the San Francisco Giants

This game proves that the battle for second place in the NL West is far from over. The Padres currently have a 6.5 game lead over the Giants, but that gap can close quickly. The Padres will hope that the imminent return of Fernando Tatis Jr. can help stave off the Giants.

The San Francisco Giants have underperformed their pre-season expectations, but seem to be coming into their own now. With a well-rounded and balanced team, the Giants could be capable of playing spoilers to a team with playoff aspirations.

