"The fact that this is even a question is literally the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my entire life" - Giants pitcher strongly believes Atlanta Braves fans will warmly welcome Freddie Freeman in Friday's matchup

Freddie Freeman, one of the best players in Atlanta Braves history, is set to make his return to Atlanta this weekend. He played an integral part in the team's 2021 championship and has played a large role in the Atlanta community.

Former Braves pitcher Alex Wood, who is currently with the San Francisco Giants, spoke about the highly anticipated return and how Freeman will be welcomed.

"The fact that this is even a question is literally the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my entire life. One of the best in franchise history, a pillar of the Atlanta community and potential future HOF. Real Braves fans should be laughing at this."- Alex Wood on Freddie Freeman's return to Atlanta

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their road trip this weekend as they travel to face the Atlanta Braves. Freeman played for the Braves from 2010-2021 and became a favorite due to his play on the field and the role he played in the community.

Any Atlanta Braves fan who has followed the team for the past decade or so would be grateful for the many memories he provided. It will be interesting to see how he will be received as he was such a great player for the team for over a decade.

Atlanta Braves square off in 2021 NLCS rematch against Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend

The Atlanta Braves welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to a highly anticipated series this weekend. The Braves, who entered Tuesday with a record of 39-29, are one of the hottest teams in all of baseball.

This is a rematch of last year's NLCS, where the Braves shockingly upset the Dodgers in six games to advance to the World Series.

Freddie Freeman switches jerseys in the matchup as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.

The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:20 PM EDT. The two potential playoff contenders will play two more games following Friday's matchup.

