"The Future Face of the Franchise" "I want him starting in the Bronx on Opening Day next year" - New York Yankees fans buzzing over shortstop Anthony Volpe; Yankees' top prospect continues to excel in Triple-A

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Anthony Volpe and his potential. Volpe is the New York Yankees' top prospect and the number five prospect in the league, per MLB. The 21-year-old shortstop from Morristown, New Jersey, was recently called up to the Yankees AAA affiliate to the delight of Yankees fans.

While some fans don't follow lesser-known prospects, Yankees fans are well aware of Anthony Volpe and his capabilities. The right-hander is already a fan favorite among the Yankees faithful, even though he has yet to play a game in the majors. Since he was selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft and given a massive $2.7 million bonus, fans have followed his progress closely.

The young infielder has worked his way up the Yankees ladder since 2019 and is now one step away from a major league debut. Fans are giddy at the idea of Volpe coming up and providing a much-needed spark to a Yankees lineup that has struggled of late.

Anthony Volpe continues to put up standout numbers. He started the season playing AA ball and had a rocky start to the year. After settling into the Somerset Patriots, Volpe ended up with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs in 110 games. Add to that an impressive .348 OBP and 44 steals, and it's clear the shortstop is a major offensive threat.

The trust the organization has in Volpe is evident. In his first game with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders, he was handed the leadoff spot and played shortstop. After only four games with the club, he already has a a four-game hit streak.

Anthony Volpe is the New York Yankees' top prospect and the fifth-ranked MLB prospect

Manager Aaron Boone meets with the media before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

The step up to AAA obviously hasn't fazed the young prospect. He has continued to produce even at a higher level of competition. Volpe is 8-17 (.471) with two runs, two RBIs and an astounishing 1.029 OPS.

Although Volpe is still young and there are doubts whether his skillset will translate to the majors, fans are thrilled with his progress. Many are calling for him to be called up at the tender age of 21. That may seem young, but let's not forget another Yankees shortstop, a Mr. Derek Jeter, who made his first MLB appearance at the same age, and that worked out pretty well.

The Yankees have been on a terrible run over the past two months. Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone have finally decided to change their strategy. Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and Greg Weissert have all been called up from the minors. Young additions have added a spark to the lineup and improved the team's defense.

Baseball fans around the country should remember the name Anthony Volpe. Whether his future lies with the Yankees or another organization, he is here to stay. With injuries piling up and shortstop a problem area for the Yankees, Volpe could make his major league debut sooner than expected.

