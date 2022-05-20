“The Giants are seen as another potential landing spot for Aaron Judge” - MLB analyst Jon Heyman hints at monster deal involving New York Yankees trading superstar to the San Francisco Giants

Rewind to early April and recall the shock wave Aaron Judge sent through the MLB when he declined the New York Yankees' massive contract extension offer. At first, nobody knew how much it was worth. Analysts speculated that New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman must have lowballed Judge.

But that wasn't true. Two hours before the team's season opener, Cashman informed the media of the deal's magnitude. He had offered Judge an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million with an annual value of $30.5 million. For context, that would've topped what Freddie Freeman is making with the Los Angeles Dodgers and almost tied the salary of St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Did Judge want more money, or did he want to get out of New York? The latter seems less likely, considering his responde to questions about landing spots. He said that he's open to playing anywhere next season — including the Bronx.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Judge: “At the end of this year, I’ll talk to 30 teams. The Yankees will be one of those teams.” Judge: “At the end of this year, I’ll talk to 30 teams. The Yankees will be one of those teams.”

"Judge: 'At the end of this year, I’ll talk to 30 teams. The Yankees will be one of those teams.'" - @ Bryan Hoch

Whether or not Judge knows where he'll go, MLB analysts already have some ideas. "New York Post" columnist Jon Heyman recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

Jon Heyman hints at monster deal involving New York Yankees trading Aaron Judge to the San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge is batting .307 with 14 home runs this season.

Why would the New York Yankees want to trade Aaron Judge? He's hitting .307 with an OPS of 1.045. His 14 home runs lead the entire MLB, as do his 32 runs. In other words, he's the league's most productive offensive unit. He's the biggest reason the Yankees are 28-10 in mid-May.

And that's why they would trade him. Brian Cashman gave Judge his best offer in April. He's got a team of superstars to pay, and Aaron Judge is just one of them. He's also 30 years old with a history of getting injured. If the Yankees couldn't re-sign him then, they're going to have a tough time doing it this winter. They'll be competing with other big market teams that have extra cash to spend. Judge is from the west coast. What's stopping squads like the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, or the ever-rich Los Angeles Dodgers from offering him big deals to come home?

@realBoShek @realboshek About Aaron Judge



Cashman needs to go back NOW, apologize, and offer 330 million over 12 years (to lower the AAV)



NOW



Judge probably says yes. If not... dead serious... Trade him. If he walks for nothing that's a fireable/sell the team offense by Cashman/Hal About Aaron JudgeCashman needs to go back NOW, apologize, and offer 330 million over 12 years (to lower the AAV)NOWJudge probably says yes. If not... dead serious... Trade him. If he walks for nothing that's a fireable/sell the team offense by Cashman/Hal

"About Aaron Judge: [New York Yankees GM] Cashman needs to go back NOW, apologize, and offer 330 million over 12 years (to lower the AAV) NOW Judge probably says yes. If not... dead serious... Trade him. If he walks for nothing that's a fireable/sell the team offense by Cashman/Hal" - @ realBoShek

Knowing all that, Cashman would rather get something for Judge than let him walk when the season's over. Trading him at the deadline would bring one of the biggest returns anyone has ever seen. We're talking superstars being traded for superstars.

Jon Heyman, one of the most well-known MLB reporters, thinks the San Francisco Giants could be buyers. The team that managed 100 wins in 2021 without any superstars could bring aboard the former home run king.

"The Giants are seen as another potential landing spot for Aaron Judge, who grew up a Giants fan (he’s from Linden, Calif.)," wrote Heyman.

Players love going home. Freddie Freeman did it this offseason by signing with Los Angeles. Judge is 30 and probably wants to sign somewhere he can settle down for the rest of his career. There's no place like home for that.

Heyman recalled that the Giants made a "spirited attempt" to sign superstar Bryce Harper several years ago. Clearly, they wouldn't mind owning a star player.

"Though they specialize in bargains, they did make a spirited attempt for Bryce Harper, finishing second to Philadelphia," said Heyman

Whatever happens, an Aaron Judge trade would rank as one of the MLB's biggest ever blockbuster trades.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt