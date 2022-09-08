"The God is back" "The greatest of all time" - MLB fans react to Mike Trout blasting his fourth home run in four consecutive games for the Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout has been on a hot streak over his last four games. The All-Star has four home runs during his last four games. Trout hasn't lost a step as the outfielder has slugged 32 home runs so far this year, which ranks him eighth in the MLB.

Mike Trout has been on an absolute tear the last couple of games. A baseball seems to look like a beach ball to him. The future Hall of Famer has been feeling fine since returning from the IL.

Mike Trout went on the IL on July 12th, and missed over a month of the season due to back problems. It is a rare condition that many doctors could not diagnose. Trout was reactivated off the IL on August 19th, and has not looked back.

Fans are happy to see the slugger back to his old self after being diagnosed with a scary injury. Some didn't think that Mike Trout would be able to return to baseball after the injury.

The Trout Farm @Mike__McKenna Mike Trout was placed on the Injured List on July 18th. His last game he played was July 12th.



Since his return on August 19th (17 gms), he is 20 for 67 with 7 Home Runs.



This is a guy that we were told was facing a career threatening injury and may never play baseball again. Mike Trout was placed on the Injured List on July 18th. His last game he played was July 12th.Since his return on August 19th (17 gms), he is 20 for 67 with 7 Home Runs.This is a guy that we were told was facing a career threatening injury and may never play baseball again. https://t.co/eugpmU1ua7

Those are insane numbers. After missing a month of the season and only playing in 96 games, he is still second in the AL in home runs. Seven of those home runs have come in 17 games.

Trout has helped the Angels win three of their four games against Detroit in the series. Tuesday night's ballgame ended up being a wild one as the Angels blew the lead in the eighth inning. Forcing the game into extra innings, the angels scored two to edge out the Detroit Tigers.

Mike Trout's back isn't large enough to carry the Los Angeles Angels to the playoffs

The Angels have had great seasons from their two All-Stars in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. But it won't be enough to get them into the playoffs, again. Sadly, the baseball world will be without arguably its two best players in October.

Trout has only been in the postseason once. Getting into the American League Divisional Series in 2014 against the Kansas City Royals, they would lose the series 3-0. A lot of people around the baseball spectrum want to see Trout play for a playoff contending team.

Trout signed a 12-year contract with the Angels in 2019. This contract was for 426.5 million dollars, the largest contract in professional sports at the time. Trout will be an Angel until 2031. Baseball fans will have to hope that the Angels can turn the organization around to see the slugger in the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif