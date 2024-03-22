"The guy even had the same haircut as Pete Rose" - Jimmy Kimmel drops epic monologue on Dodgers firing Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

Shohei Ohtani has been in the headlines all offseason and with the MLB Seoul Series now over, that trend is set to continue. Aside from his free agency, $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers and his marriage, Ohtani is now a major storyline due to the actions of his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Mizuhara was fired from his position when the story broke that he had placed bets with a Californian bookmaking operation, a violation of the MLB's gambling policy. However, that appears to be the tip of the iceberg. With everyone talking about the allegations that Ohtani's interpreter may have stolen $4.5 million from him, Jimmy Kimmel also took a shot at Mizuhara.

Speaking on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday, Kimmel made a joke about the interpreter's haircut, likening it to that of MLB icon Pete Rose:

"We already here in Los Angeles have drama surrounding the Dodgers' $700 million man, Shohei Ohtani. I don't know if you heard about this. The Dodgers yesterday fired Ohtani's translator for allegedly stealing Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.

"The guy's name is Ippei Mizuhara. He's accused of transferring somewhere in the neighborhood of $4.5 million from Ohtani's account. ... A lot of the concern is about whether he was betting on baseball with this gambling.

"How they wouldn't know that, I don't know. I mean, the clues were there all along. The guy even had the same haircut as Pete Rose. Shohei has not spoken to the media about this yet because they fired his interpreter. How could he?"

Shohei Ohtani's representatives allege theft, authorities involved

While Ippei Mizuhara first said Shohei Ohtani had paid off his debts for him, he later recounted that version of events to ESPN. Ohtani's legal representatives provided the following statement on the matter:

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities."

Mizuhara also mentioned to ESPN that he is ready to face the consequences of his actions:

"Obviously, this is all my fault, everything I've done," he said. "I'm ready to face all the consequences."

It will be interesting to see what those consequences will be. For now, the situation surrounding is developing, and Ohtani is not currently facing any action from the MLB.

