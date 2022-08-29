"The guy is painful to watch" "What did Padres do to Hader?" - MLB Twitter shocked as Josh Hader meltdown continues; San Diego Padres slump to 10-13 since blockbuster Juan Soto trade

Josh Hader's demise has been swift, cruel, and painful on the eyes. The four-time All-Star is in the midst of one of the worst runs ever seen from an established closer. In some ways, this is like watching a train wreck. Fans cannot look away. Every time Hader steps out on the mound in a San Diego Padres uniform, things continue to go from bad to worse.

During the 15-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals, Josh Hader had another nightmare outing. Hader gave up six runs on five hits, recording only one out on the night. His ERA has risen to 6.52 on the season. After only seven games with the Padres, he has a whopping 23.14 ERA during his short stint with the organization.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Since joining the San Diego Padres, Josh Hader has thrown 4.2 innings and allowed 12 runs on 12 hits with seven walks and eight strikeouts. An absolutely brutal stretch that may have seen its nadir today, with six earned runs in one-third of an inning. His season ERA is now 6.52. Since joining the San Diego Padres, Josh Hader has thrown 4.2 innings and allowed 12 runs on 12 hits with seven walks and eight strikeouts. An absolutely brutal stretch that may have seen its nadir today, with six earned runs in one-third of an inning. His season ERA is now 6.52.

After heavily investing in the trade deadline, the Padres continued to slump. They are now in danger of losing a Wild Card spot to the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies. Fans of opposing teams are calling out the Padres and Hader for what has to be one of the biggest MLB trade failures in years.

Tinman @Tinman76666154 @Padres Better to start Nick Martinez than Sean Manaea. And please cut Josh Hader. The guy is painful to watch. @Padres Better to start Nick Martinez than Sean Manaea. And please cut Josh Hader. The guy is painful to watch.

The Padres went all in during the trade deadline. After years of underperforming, the management have made a consicous decision to bring in several big name stars. In exchange, the team lost a plethora of highly rated prospects.

MikeinIke95 @Michael04Champ @JeffPassan Only the padres can get Hader, Soto, Drury and Bell and get worse Lmao @JeffPassan Only the padres can get Hader, Soto, Drury and Bell and get worse Lmao

Calvin @Kerf00 @BlakeHarrisTBLA The Cardinals won the Josh Hader trade @BlakeHarrisTBLA The Cardinals won the Josh Hader trade

Along with Josh Hader, the Padres added Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell to round up an already talented roster. The trade has not worked out as planned.

The Padres have a 10-13 record since the trade deadline and have lost ground on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

Josh Hader has a 23.14 ERA in seven appearances since his trade to the San Diego Padres

Manager Bob Melvin takes Josh Hader out of a game against the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park

Josh Hader's recent meltdown summarizes the Padres' month. The team has been hyped up by many, but is unable to execute in the clutch.

Richard Staff @RichardStaff @JeffPassan He’s doing his best to get his ERA up to 14.88 @JeffPassan He’s doing his best to get his ERA up to 14.88

Over his seven appearances with the Padres, Hader's stat lines are as follows:

August 2 - 1.0 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 SO, 0 BB

August 8 - 1.0 IP, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 SO, 0 BB

August 9 - 0.2 IP, 3 runs, 1 hit, 1 SO, 33 BB

August 18 - 0.2 IP, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 SO, 1 BB

August 19 - 0.0 IP, 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 SO, 1 BB

August 24 - 1.0 IP, 0 runs, 2 hits, 3 SO, 0 BB

August 28 - 0.1 IP, 6 runs, 5 hits, 1 SO, 2 BB

MannySanchez619 @MannySanchez619 @JeffPassan Wil Myers is literally a better pitcher than Hader. @JeffPassan Wil Myers is literally a better pitcher than Hader.

GoBlue Kruse @snapbackkruse Payton @paytonisnotroll Josh Hader’s ERA is 6.52 and he was an all-star this season Josh Hader’s ERA is 6.52 and he was an all-star this season Josh Hader's ERA inflating faster than the American dollar twitter.com/paytonisnotrol… Josh Hader's ERA inflating faster than the American dollar twitter.com/paytonisnotrol…

Dodger fans in particular are taking a great deal of pleasure in the downfall of their Southern California rivals. The Dodgers now need only 16 wins to lock up the National League West.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA The Dodgers’ magic number is now 16, which is lower than Josh Hader’s ERA with the Padres The Dodgers’ magic number is now 16, which is lower than Josh Hader’s ERA with the Padres

If the Padres do make the playoffs, can they succeed in high pressure situations with Josh Hader as their closer? The All-Star pitcher has not looked himself since his move to the Padres.

The Padres face the San Francisco Giants next in a critical series that will determine second place in the NL West. Over the next 14 days, they will face the mighty Dodgers six times. If the Padres are not careful, they might miss out on the playoffs altogether this season.

