The New York Yankees logo has, arguably, become the most recognizable sporting symbol in the world since the start of the 20th century. It is a global emblem that stands for excellence, rich history and culture.

The origins of the iconic navy blue "N" intertwined with a "Y" can be traced to the year 1877, even before the Yankees were founded. The logo was originally used on a Medal of Valor designed by Louis B. Tiffany.

Soon, the logo caught the attention of Bill Devery, co-owner of the Yankees, who interpreted it as a symbol of teamwork and fair play. The iconic logo finally appeared on the team uniform in 1909.

How did the New York Yankees become a global icon?

With 27 World Series titles, the New York Yankees are the most dominant team in the history of MLB.

Across multiple decades, the Yankees have boasted some of the most illustrious athletes in baseball. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig set the benchmark in the Roaring Twenties, a legacy continued by Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. Fast forward to the present, and five-time All-Star Aaron Judge is still hitting home runs in the Yankee Stadium.

Despite being already reknowned, it was the legendary Joe DiMaggio who hurtled the Yankees to worldwide fame. DiMaggio's marriage to Marilyn Monroe eternally merged the worlds of sports and entertainment like never before. There has been no looking back since.

In 1990, Nelson Mandela wore a Yankees cap when he delivered his iconic anti-apartheid speech in the Yankee Stadium. In 1996, director Spike Lee wore a customised red Yankees cap, making it a staple in hip-hop culture.

From appearances on Seinfeld to serving as a fashion statement for Jay-Z, the logo has become an indelible element of pop culture. The New York Yankees logo has transcended its origins and become a symbol of the Big Apple itself.