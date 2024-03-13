"The internet likes to assume things" - Paul Skene's girlfriend Olivia Dunne opens up about using humor to combat social media negativity

As NCAA gymnast Olivia Dunne prepares to compete in her final collegiate gymnastics championships in Nashville, TN, she and her LSU Tigers teammate were asked about their social media portrayal and how they deal with social media negativity as a group and as individuals.

Livvy Dunne had a humorous response to the question. When specifically asked about this one recent TikTok video that featured the LSU gymnastics girls dancing around the gym once everyone left and their reason or thought process behind doing so, Olivia Dunne replied:

"I feel like there's a misconception. I mean the internet likes to assume things and I just think that like I said this team is so special and our bond is, so we could take jokes. I mean our team is a funny team and we just decided to make a funny video kind of pushing back at the haters."

Throughout the press conference, Dunne kept a bright smile on her face as her fellow teammates also shared a laugh and reiterated the funny elements and basis of their gym video, which was uploaded on TikTok recently.

Olivia Dunne has been raking in good money through brand endorsement deals and ranks second in On3 NIL valuation ($3.3 million) among college athletes.

Dunne is eyeing an NCAA championship title for the Tigers this season.

Olivia Dunne's dating partner, Paul Skenes, won't be on the Pirates Opening Day roster

Paul Skenes went 12-2 with a healthy 1.69 ERA in 19 starts for the LSU Tigers last year. Raking in over 200 strikeouts in his breakout season, the flame thrower helped the Tigers claim their seventh title in collegiate baseball history.

Paul Skenes was aptly rewarded for his heroics, as the Pittsburgh Pirates chose him as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2023 MLB draft for a record $9.2 million signing bonus.

Paul Skenes has already hit the ground running in the black and yellow uniforms of the Pittsburgh Pirates this spring in the Grapefruit League. However, the RHP still needs a bit more refining.

General manager Ben Cherington said on Tuesday that the Pirates have informed their top pitching prospect, Paul Skenes, that he will not be on the Opening Day roster.

He will see some time in the minors for now, and only time will tell when Pittsburgh feels it is right to promote him to the major league roster.

