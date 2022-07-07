"The King", "His 30th being a grand slam is honestly giving serious Derek Jeter vibes" - New York Yankees fans ecstatic as Aaron Judge smashes 30 home runs before the All-Star Break

Aaron Judge is a modern day great who is having a season to remember. For the second time in his career, he has managed to smash 30 home runs before the All-Star break, his first being in his rookie season.

Judge is the first player in Yankee history to have multiple 30 home runs in the season before the All-Star break.

Yankee fans were ecstatic for Judge, who completed the milestone against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 16-0 blowout win. The memorable moment came in the eighth innings of the game when Judge hit a no doubter to left field for a grandslam against Pirates pitcher Manny Banuelos.

At the start of his Yankees career in 2017, Aaron Judge was compared to Derek Jeter by then Yankee manager Joe Girardi. His performance this season has brought back memories of those comparisons.

Speaking of the game against the Pirates, Judge came into it with a slight dip in form in his last 11 games (5-38 at the plate with just two homers). He was at his scintillating best against the Pirates, going 3 for 4 at the plate.

The New York Yankees have been one of the most dominant teams in baseball this season. The problem was that except for Judge, all the other big-name batters were inconsistent at the plate. With the dismantling of the Pirates, Yankees' fans will hope the batters have their mojo back.

Yankees fans are excited about what Aaron Judge can achieve this season

With still almost 10 days left before the All-Star break, fans are quite optimistic about what else Aaron Judge can archieve in that time.

Yankees fans were quick to point out what the next milestone Judge could aim for.

With this performance, one fan bought out the MVP chant, comparing him to two legendary performers at their peak. Judge is one of the front runners so far for MVP in the American League.

After this performance, one Yankees fan wanted the organization to pay whatever it takes to keep him

Not yet at the halfway mark of the season, and with Judge already at 30 home runs, can he get to the historic 62 home runs-mark in a season by Mark McGwire?

Some Yankees fans certainly think so.

It would be interesting to see how the rest of the season develops for Aaron Judge and what personal milestones he can achieve. One thing is for sure, Judge will be hoping his performances can lead the New York Yankees to the World Series.

