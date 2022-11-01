Two-time MVP and NLCS MVP Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla Harper, is notoriously low-key, but when it comes to calling a spade a spade, she is a tough one to beat. In May 2019, Kayla decided to rip a female fan for trying to slide into Bryce's DM. The funny part is that the woman accidentally sent a text to Kayla on Instagram instead of Bryce.

Without any delay, Kayla took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of the hilarious DM, which read:

"Hey, handsome! I’m Jordan I’m just trying to be ya stress reliever."

Replying to the DM, Kayla captioned her IG Story:

"If you’re going to try & go after a married man the least you could do is be smart enough to message his Instagram account and not his wife’s.”

Below the IG Story, Kayla also tagged her husband, Bryce Harper, and wrote:

"Are you feeling stressed? I have your solution.”

Kayla Harper gives a befitting reply to a Bryce's female fan by posting the screenshot on her Instagram Story in 2019.

"Bryce Harper's wife responds to woman who tried to slide into his DMs." - New York Post

In May 2019, Kayla and Bryce were expecting their first child, Krew Aron Harper. In December 2020, the pair welcomed their second child, a daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper.

Elizabeth's arrival made the Harper family wholesome.

Kayla Harper is rooting for her husband, Bryce Harper, in the World Series 2022

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet.

Before the onset of the 2022 World Series, Kayla was over the moon after the Philadelphia Phillies punched a ticket to the championship after a long hiatus.

She took to Instagram and posted a photo with Bryce to display her support toward her husband and the Phillies.

Since the official Philadelphia Phillies team colors are red, blue and white, Kayla purposely chose to flaunt the attire in sync with the franchise's shades. Quite thoughtful!

Poll : 0 votes