The Los Angeles Dodgers and MLB join forces to kick off the countdown to MLB All-Star Week 2022 at Dodger Stadium

In association with MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers held a special ceremony Tuesday afternoon to formally kick off the countdown and announce information about the week's celebrations and fan initiatives as the team prepares to host the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game, hosted between the American League and the National League of Major League Baseball, is set to take place on July 19, 2022.

The press conference was hosted by former SportsNet LA reporter Alanna Rizzo and Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis.

The press conference for the 2022 All-Star Game, which began at 2 p.m. PT, was broadcast on MLB Network.

This season's All-Star Game will be the first at Dodger Stadium since 1980. The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing host to the Midsummer Classic for the fourth time.

Besides 1980, the Los Angeles Dodgers have hosted the All-Star Game in 1949 (Ebbets Field) and 1959 (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum).

The 2020 MLB All-Star Game was to be held at Dodger Stadium; however, owing to the Pandemic, it was canceled.

Nike is designing jerseys for MLB All-Star Game 2022 hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Baseball has often been chastised for being a sluggish sport that lacks the flair of other sports such as basketball. The jerseys for the All-Star Game are only one of several modifications being made to attract younger fans and, more broadly, individuals who are uninterested in the sport. The outfits worn by players and coaches were one of the most eye-catching aspects of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. For the first time since 1933, MLB forewent having players wear their own teams' uniforms and instead commissioned Nike to create All-Star Game jerseys. Nike has been working on All-Star Game designs for Dodger Stadium for a long time, and the designs are expected to be inspired by the local community and ballpark.

