"The magic is back!" "Keep shining" - Mets fans ecstatic after team dismantles Shota Imanaga and the Cubs on Friday to start weekend series

The New York Mets traveled on Friday to take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field to start a weekend series. New York has been on a bit of a hot streak, taking the previous series from the defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

The team kept their hot bats alive, putting pressure on Chicago's ace, Shota Imanaga, early. He lasted just three innings as the Amazins went on to dismantle the Cubbies by a score of 11-1.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a full-team win on Friday to open up the series. The Mets outhit the Cubs 14-6, and Jose Quintana was impressive during his start. He went 6.1 innings, giving up zero runs on four hits while striking out eight batters.

The recent run the team has gone on has New York fans holding onto hope. While 13 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies, they have a ton of time to make some ground up if they keep playing like this.

"The magic is back! Friday games are so much fun!" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Keep shining" - posted another.

Expand Tweet

"Great hustle out there! Your hard work is paying off" - posted another.

The top three hitters in the Mets lineup combined to outhit the entire Cubs' lineup on Friday. Jose Iglesias almost outhit the Cubbies himself as he finished the afternoon going four-for-five.

"Right back in the win column, let's do it again tomorrow" - said another fan.

"STAY HOT FELLAS" - said another.

"I am so used to us being on the other end of a scoreline like this" - said another.

Fans are happy to be on the winning side of a blowout like this for once. They have put themselves in a great position to take the series on Saturday and rest easy on Sunday.

The Mets put the pressure on one of the game's top arms

New York Mets - J.D. Martinez (Image via USA Today)

The Mets made light work of Shota Imanaga and the Cubs on Friday. J.D. Martinez nearly hit in half of the runs scored with his two-for-four performance off of Shota Imanaga.

Imanaga has been dominant in his first season overseas, so it is great to see New York get after him early. This has to provide some new life for the clubhouse knowing they hit the league's top arms. Do not sleep on this team as we finish out the month.