"The Mets had a guy pitching who was working in a bank last year" "God Bless Nate Fisher!" New York Mets fans fawn over Nate Fisher as rookie pitcher is flawless in debut, provides feel-good story of the year

The baseball world experienced a truly feel-good story when Nate Fisher stepped on the mound for the New York Mets. The 26-year-old pitcher had nearly given up his baseball dreams but was handed a lifeline on Sunday. The left-handed reliever pitched three critical shutout innings in his debut against the Philadelphia Phillies in a 10-9 Mets victory.

Just 14 months ago, Nate Fisher was working as a commercial lending analyst at First National Bank of Omaha. After a brief stint with the Seattle Mariners organization, Fisher was released due to the canceled minor league season, and he returned home to Nebraska. Baseball, and especially the majors, must have felt a long way away.

This has been a memorable season for Mets fans. The Mets are first in the National League East, swept the cross-town rival New York Yankees, and have one of the feel-good stories of the year.

Baseball folklore is littered with great stories about the underdog, and this is one for the ages. After he was released by the Mariners, a former coach helped the University of Nebraska graduate get a job with a local bank. As shown on his LinkedIn profile, Fisher spent 11 months with the bank.

"I didn't know if the opportunity would arise again, so when it came, I just obviously ran with it. This is my dream," said Fisher, per MLB.com.

The Mariners offered him a second chance in June 2021 where he worked his way up to the AAA level. In November 2021, he was signed as a free agent by the New York Mets. Once again, Fisher had to work his way up the ladder. With the Mets facing an injury crisis, he was called up on Sunday.

Nate Fisher did not disappoint. In a tough situation, he pitched three scoreless innings and allowed only one hit. He struck out one batter and walked two, throwing 31 strikes in a total of 50 pitches.

Nate Fisher worked in banking 14 months ago, made his MLB debut on Sunday

Manager Buck Showalter approaches the mound against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Fisher was clutch for the Mets on the day. Starting pitcher Jose Butto had an awful debut, allowing four runs in his first inning. Butto gave up another three runs in the fourth inning, taking his season ERA to a whopping 15.75.

Buck Showalter decided to take a chance on the young left-hander from Nebraska. With the Mets down 7-4, Fisher steadied the ship. He was oustanding. He kept his team in the game. The Mets offense eventually rewarded his hard work with an inspiring comeback.

The Mets looked dead and buried in this game. The team pitched their first seven innings with debutant pitchers and trailed 4-0 and 7-4 early in the game. They were resilient, though. Three runs in the seventh and ninth innings gave the team an historic comeback victory.

The Mets lead the Atlanta Braves by four games in the NL East with 39 games remaining in the season. Up next for the red-hot Mets, a two-game series versus the New York Yankees. Nate Fisher may make his next appearance at Yankee Stadium in one of the most anticipated series of the year. This is the stuff dreams are made of.

