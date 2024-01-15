“They are poised to do what the Dodgers did” - Mets to spend big next offseason after clearing $70,000,000 from their books, per insider

The New York Mets are being quiet in free agency this offseason. They reportedly went after Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but struck out like most teams. They've been inactive on most other star free agents, and after spending big to lose 87 games in 2023, it's understandable that they'd want to reset and not put so much into a bad team.

This makes them keep an eye on the future, and they could be very active the year after this. Taking a year to rebuild and let bad contracts fall off the books is not a bad idea and it could yield a lot of money to use in the future.

In fact, one MLB insider believes they could channel the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers in their spending and go all out that year to build a true contender. Bob Nightengale said via USA Today:

"The Mets are poised to do what the Dodgers did this winter by reaching deep into their wallets a year from now with $70 million in dead contracts to Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and James McCann coming off their books."

That year, they'll have the huge deals for both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander officially off the books (about $70 million coming off), meaning they'd have plenty of money to spend. They will likely re-sign Pete Alonso, but they'd have the flexibility to go after some stars in the 2025 class.

Who could the Mets sign in 2025?

While the 2025 free agent class doesn't boast the 2024 class' superstars like Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto (both of whom went to LA), it does have a talented crop of players for the Mets to monitor.

Could the Mets go big in 2025?

That includes Juan Soto, Marcell Ozuna and others:

Teoscar Hernandez

Alex Verdugo

JT Realmuto

Gerrit Cole (opt out)

Zack Wheeler

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Anthony Rizzo

Corbin Burnes

Gleyber Torres

There are plenty of quality names on the list, and could be more depending on what some of them do with their options and other contract issues. The Mets could be able to sign some serious talent next offseason and be back in business.

