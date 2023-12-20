"The money is not gonna make itself" - Jasson Dominguez shares hilarious reaction to Shohei Ohtani’s $700,000,000 Dodgers deal

Shohei Ohtani's unreal $700 million deal has every parent considering how to get their child interested in and good at baseball, and that includes New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez. The highly touted prospect shared a hilarious Instagram reel to his story detailing the struggle baseball parents are having now.

The video showcases a parent trying to prepare their child for the life of a baseball player at an exceptionally young age. The child was an infant, but he gave it a baseball glove and said:

"Project Shohei Ohtani. It's time to go, it's time to go! All right, bro. Come on, grounders. You've got to field it! Field it, open the glove. Come on, bro. The money is not gonna make itself. You have to catch it in here, look at me."

Understandably, the baby was pretty clueless as to what was even going on, and they understandably struggled to master a baseball glove since their hands weren't too big.

Jasson Dominguez wowed by Shohei Ohtani deal

Jasson Dominguez may be on the way to a major contract himself one day. He was once one of the most prized international free agent prospects. The New York Yankees signed him and even though he's only 20 (will be 21 by Opening Day), he showed flashes of brilliance before getting hurt in 2023.

Jasson Dominguez was stunned by Shohei Ohtani's deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers' record contract of 10 years, $700 million sets a record that likely won't ever be broken. Ohtani is a unique player who can pitch and hit. Not only that, but he can do both at an extremely high level.

No matter how good Dominguez turns out (prospects often don't pan out whatsoever), he likely won't command a $700 million deal from anyone when he hits free agency.

Nevertheless, the Yankees will take it if he can become a starting outfielder for them. For most prospects, that's all any team can ever really hope for since they're so hard to predict.

