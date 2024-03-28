“The MVP is back” – Blue Jays fans elated as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powers club to 8-2 victory over AL East rivals

It looks like Toronto Blue Jays fans can be in store for another strong season from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Gold Glove-winning first baseman got his season started on the right foot, helping the Blue Jays earn their first victory of the year, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked like he was in his old MVP form, slugging a deep home run over the fence during Thursday's Opening Day match against the Rays. Although Vladdy was only able to record a single hit, it was a clutch home run that helped them extend their lead, something that they wouldn't let go of.

This home run sent Toronto Blue Jays fans into a frenzy, sending many of them to social media to share their excitement for not only the player but the season ahead. Many of these hyped fans said that Vladdy's home run reminded them of his 2021 season which saw him 2nd in MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani.

Others have said that it was not only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who was impressive, but that the rest of the team came together as well. Following the home runs of Vladdy, Cavan Biggio, and George Springer, fans said that the team will need to bring back their iconic home run jersey because it could be a special season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is already living up to his placement on the cover of MLB The Show 24

The hard-hitting first baseman is the latest superstar to be blessed with gracing the cover of MLB The Show. He is following in the footsteps of other stars such as Jazz Chisholm Jr., Shohei Ohtani, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

There is always a stigma around players placed on the covers of video games, with the Madden Curse being something that many still point to. However, with the Opening Day home run, Toronto Blue Jays fans believe that Vladdy will be able to avoid any sort of course and lead the team to a successful season.

It remains to be seen if Vladdy's performance against the Tampa Bay Rays is an indication of how his 2024 campaign will unfold, however, he has gotten off on the right foot.

