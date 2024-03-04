"The offseason is really over as far as I'm concerned" - Giants president Farhan Zaidi seemingly rules out Blake Snell move

The San Francisco Giants have ruled out signing another marquee free-agent starter. The Giants had expressed interest in top free agent Blake Snell, but it seems that their offseason business has drawn to a close.

The Giants' president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, said that the franchise is keen on promoting some of their young players. Matt Chapman might be their last addition to the team, and it's safe to say that Snell is not an option.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale tweeted Zaidi's words.

"The offseason is really over, as far as I'm concerned," Zaidi said.

According to Zaidi, the team has been consistent with their plan. Paving the way for young players is their primary concern. Not reuniting with Brandon Crawford is a sign that they are looking to retain or sign younger players.

"We have talked all offseason and been very consistent that our plan was to continue to graduate some of our young players," Zaidi continued.

Another factor for staying away from Snell is the franchise's budgetary constraints. Spending on top free agents like Snell would have been a bit far-fetched, especially as they hold the 10th-highest payroll.

Giants to bank on their offense to reach the playoffs

The Giants will need to bank on their offense to make the playoffs. Apart from Matt Chapman, they added Jorge Soler and Jung Hoo Lee to bolster their offense. The challenging part will be competing with the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks.

From the pitching end, they have room for improvement. With projective prospects like Kyle Harrison and Keaton Winn, they will still need the best from veterans like Logan Webb.

Despite adding Jordan Hicks to their starting rotation, the Giants will need to strongly depend on their offensive gameplay. After finishing fourth in the NL West last season, they must step up their performances.

The team has made some significant moves during the offseason, but with the regular season approaching, there are only a few options left to be explored. Given their payroll, the chances of adding another top prospect is likely out of reach.

