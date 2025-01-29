"The Red Sox in 2026 are going to be terrifying" - MLB insider warns teams that Boston is on the rise

The Boston Red Sox finished exactly .500 last season. They were 81-81 and only briefly contended for a wild-card berth during the summer. Otherwise, they were largely a nonfactor in the AL East. However, that could change.

They've been particularly aggressive this offseason, and they have a farm system that's slowly been built up over the last few seasons. That farm and the moves they've made this year have Jeff Passan all in on what the Red Sox can become.

The MLB insider said on "The Michael Kay Show" on Tuesday:

"I think the Red Sox in 2026 are going to be terrifying because by then Anthony, Campbell and Mayer are likely to be up complementing this group with Crochet and Buehler. But this year, I think the Red Sox are borderline a playoff team.”

Passan envisions 2026 as the first full year for Roman Anthony (MLB's number two prospect behind Roki Sasaki), Kristian Campbell (MLB number seven) and Marcelo Mayer (number 12 in MLB Top 100). The Red Sox have a farm loaded with talent that Passan thinks will transform them in the next year or two.

He also likes the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Pitching has been this team's Achilles heel over the last few seasons, but he believes they've done enough in that department to warrant a playoff spot this year before becoming an MLB power again in 2026.

Could the Red Sox add more to their future?

The Boston Red Sox went after Juan Soto and they're still technically involved in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes even if a signing is now unlikely. They could still add talent to the roster that has Jeff Passan excited about the future.

If they sign Bregman, he'd be on the roster for 2026 as well. They could also add Jack Flaherty, JD Martinez or David Robertson from the remaining free agents this year.

Alex Bregman was linked to the Red Sox

In 2026, if they're as aggressive, they could sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Josh Naylor, Gleyber Torres, Bo Bichette, JT Realmuto, Edwin Diaz, Framber Valdez or Marcell Ozuna. There's a lot of talent in that class.

The Red Sox have shown a willingness to spend lately, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they kept that up this year and next. With the players they have and the prospects poised for MLB debuts soon, Passan's analysis might be accurate.

