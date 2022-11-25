The Boston Red Sox are working hard to bring back two of their most beloved players. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have shared a memorable six seasons at Fenway Park. They helped the organization win the 2018 World Series. It is strange to think that the two superstars could be playing away from Boston next season.

After an abysmal 2022 season, Boston will be desperate to hold on to Dever and Bogaerts. They cannot afford to lose any more experienced players that will be hard to replace. Per a recent article in the New York Post, columnist Jon Heyman touched on Dever's and Bogaert's contract situations.

"The Red Sox may not be close on Bogaerts, but they do seem hopeful to get Rafael Devers to return," said Heyman

Of the two players, Xander Bogaerts seems the most likely to depart. The long-time Boston shortstop has apparently been unhappy with the negotiations to date. Several teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs, are in need of a shortstop.

"You can keep Xander Bogaerts OR Rafael Devers. Who are you re-signing?" - MLB Network

Rafael Devers has developed into one of the leading players in the MLB since his debut in 2017. His defense has vastly improved, and his hitting has remained consistently high.

The Red Sox will prioritize signing Dominican slugger Rafael Devers to a long-term contract this offseason

Rafael Devers at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Fenway Park

Devers has led the Red Sox in home runs over the past three seasons. He finished the season with a.295/.358/.521 slash line and an OPS of .879. He led the Red Sox in all three categories with 27 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 84 runs.

Devers is now looking for a long-term contract after establishing himself as one of the game's best power hitters. The Dominican slugger is reportedly holding out for a $300 million offer. That would bind him to Boston for 10 to 12 years.

Beyond the Monster @BeyondtheMnstr According to @Marino_Pepen latest IG post, the Red Sox and Rafael Devers are $50 million apart, reports the All-Star wants to be paid $300 million. According to @Marino_Pepen latest IG post, the Red Sox and Rafael Devers are $50 million apart, reports the All-Star wants to be paid $300 million. https://t.co/RxDDCaCqz8

"According to @Marino_Pepen latest IG post, the Red Sox and Rafael Devers are $50 million apart, reports the All-Star wants to be paid $300 million." - Beyond the Monster

With the talent-filled New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, the Sox cannot sit idle. The front office needs to make moves this off-season. Retaining Rafael Devers will be a top priority.

If Boston have any hopes of a playoff push in 2023, they need to put together a package that is too good for Devers to refuse.

Poll : 0 votes