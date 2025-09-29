"The result was unacceptable" - Mets boss Steven Cohen pens emotional message after missing playoffs with $340M payroll

After acquiring the New York Mets in 2020, Steven Cohen vowed to deliver a World Series title within three to five years. However, with the Mets missing the 2025 postseason, their peak performance during that window came in the 2024 season, when they reached the NLCS but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After a strong 2024 campaign, Cohen landed superstar free agent Juan Soto on a record-breaking $765 million contract. He also played a direct role in re-signing Pete Alonso. These moves, along with several other high-profile acquisitions, pushed the Mets' 2025 payroll to an eye-popping $340 million.
The Mets would've entered the postseason had they defeated the Miami Marlins in the final game of the season on Sunday, but they lost the game 4-0. A day later, Cohen penned an emotional message on X.
"Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology," Steven Cohen wrote. "You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations."
"We are all feeling raw emotions today, " he added. "I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank You to the best fans in sports."
Steven Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager. Cohen first became a minority owner of the Mets in 2012. He purchased a controlling stake in the team for $2.42 billion in 2020.
What did Steven Cohen say after becoming the owner of the Mets?
After taking over as owner of the New York Mets in 2020, Steven Cohen held a press conference with media members. During the session, he outlined his plan for the franchise and shared his expectations for the team's future.
"I'm not in this for a short term fix, okay," Cohen said [Timestamp 4:12]. "I'm really like thinking about this, of trying to build a sustainable franchise, okay. I don't want to be good one year and bad three years, okay. I want to be good every year and that's the goal.
"So, you know, that's the type of business and, you know, team I want to build," he added. "But if I don't win a World Series in the next three to five years, you know, I'd like to make it sooner. Then, you know, obviously, you know, I would consider that slightly disappointing."
Cohen noted that he admired how the Los Angeles Dodgers operated their organisation. He also pointed out that the Mets are a big-market team and said his decisions would reflect that status.