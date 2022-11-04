The Houston Astros won the always-important game five of the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a low scoring affair thanks to great pitching performances on both sides. Notably, Justin Verlander recorded his first World Series win after allowing only one run through 6 innings. For the Phillies, it was another game of their offense failing to reach the heights it once did.

The Astros now have a 3-2 lead in the series and are just one win away from being crowned champions. As if this was not enough of an advantage, the next two games will be played in Houston. Winning two straight against the Astros would be difficult, and winning two straight on the road feels nearly impossible.

Sarah Lang pointed out via Twitter that teams in the Astros situation almost always go on to win the series.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports MLB @MLB The @Astros are going home with a chance to clinch! #WorldSeries The @Astros are going home with a chance to clinch! #WorldSeries https://t.co/4PFW5rgZi7 In postseason series with the current 2-3-2 format that have been tied 2-2, teams winning Game 5 on the road before going back home for Games 6 and 7 have finished off the series win 19 of 24 times (79%) twitter.com/MLB/status/158… In postseason series with the current 2-3-2 format that have been tied 2-2, teams winning Game 5 on the road before going back home for Games 6 and 7 have finished off the series win 19 of 24 times (79%) twitter.com/MLB/status/158…

Philadelphia Phillies fans certainly felt the pain of this loss, and are all too aware of how damaging this loss is for their championship chances. It has been a magical run for the Phillies all postseason that they might be seeing come to an end. While there is no shame in losing to a great team like the Houston Astros, the pain of this loss is not lessenned.

The Philadelphia Phillies have relied on their home-field advantage all postseason, but the Astros seem to have found the answer to it. However, they are likely the only team in the league with the pitching depth necessary to win these games. The Phillies offense went from explosive to silent in the span of just two days.

At this point in the series, every error made is examined under a microscope. The error in the game came courtesy of Rhys Hoskins and fans are not happy about it. Despite his high level of play all season, one mistake can change fan opinions in an instant. The dream for the Phillies is not dead yet though, and they still have a fighting chance to prove they are the best team in the MLB.

The Houston Astros now have the lead and control of the series, and Philadelphia Phillies fans are feeling the pressure.

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to play near perfect baseball to defeat the Houston Astros

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

There is no room left for errors or underwhelming play from the Phillies in this World Series. If they want to end the season with a win, they need to essentially be perfect.

It is a task far easrier said than done, but the Phillies have been performing the unlikely all postseason. They just have to do it one final time.

