The Shohei Ohtani Effect: Two-way phenom's $700,000,000 move triggers 8,350% boost in Dodgers merchandise sales in Japan

Shohei Ohtani is not only representing his team but also his entire country in Major League Baseball. His recent agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $700 million over 10 years has brought Japan's love for baseball to Los Angeles.

Since joining MLB with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, he has been hailed as a prodigy by both fans and pundits. He made his mark by winning the 2018 Rookie of the Year award. Since then, he has earned three All-Star nods, two Silver Sluggers and two unanimous MVP honors.

Ohtani is an inspiration to younger generations in baseball, not only in the U.S. but also worldwide. The Dodgers have taken advantage of this by selling more merchandise in Japan.

Jason Coskrey was informed via email by Fanatics, an official MLB partner, that in the 24 hours after Ohtani announced his signing with the Dodgers, merchandise sales skyrocketed.

“Sales of Dodgers merchandise across the Fanatics network in Japan, which includes MLBshop.jp, soared by more than 8,350%,” Coskrey reported in Japan Times.

In 2023, Shohei Ohtani became the first Japan-origin player to have the most popular jersey. Due to this, he was a highly sought-after business model. The Dodgers recognized this opportunity and signed him. They even introduced themselves to the liquor business in Japan to further expand their reach.

Recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year $325 million deal, which is the highest-valued pitcher contract in MLB history, to further strengthen their position in the Japanese market.

Breaking down Shohei Ohtani’s multi-million dollar contract

Shohei Ohtani became the highest-paid player in MLB in 2023 with his $30 million salary and a $40 million endorsement deal with the Los Angeles Angels. He turned down a one-year $20.325 million offer from his former club to become a free agent, which made him the most sought-after player of the offseason.

Following agent Nez Belano's advice, Ohtani held secret meetings until he decided to announce the news through his Instagram account.

Ohtani signed the largest contract in the history of all sports with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $700 million over 10 years. However, there is a catch. Despite his recent dominance, Ohtani has yet to appear in a postseason game, and his sole goal is to win a World Series ring.

To achieve this aim, he agreed to a deferred contract that would take almost 97% of his yearly salary, leaving only $20 million for his service tenure. The remainder of his deferred money will be paid without interest from 2034 to 2043.

Thanks to Shohei Ohtani's deferred money, the Dodgers were able to acquire Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow and still have enough resources to search for the talent they need to build the best possible lineup for the upcoming year.

