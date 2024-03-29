“The star of the show” - Will Smith's daughter Char captivates fans as Cara offers peek of her delight at Dodgers Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's daughter, Char, was present when the Dodgers went up against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. His wife, Cara Martinelli, took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her after the game.

In the photos shared, Char can be seen sitting in front of the mic, as if she is the one who will be giving the press conference on her father's behalf. Other photos captured her innocent presence perfectly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were pleased with her innocent expression in the comments section.

"She’s an icon, she’s a legend, & she is the moment," one user said.

"The star of the show," another user said.

Here are the reactions:

Fan Reactions

Will Smith tied the knot with Cara in December 2020. The couple welcomed Char in October 2022.

Will Smith and the Dodgers finalized a 10-year extension

Will Smith grabbed headlines after signing a 10-year, $140 million extension on Wednesday. The 29-year-old will receive his $30 million signing bonus in two equal installments, scheduled for November 2024 and January 2025.

Moreover, like many Dodgers contracts this offseason, the club has deferred $50 million of his contract. Each year, $5 million of his salary will be deferred to be paid between 2034 and 2043, per Mark Feinsand.

After finalizing the contract, Smith addressed the media and was visibly happy with the deal.

“I’ve loved being here since I got drafted in 2016,” Smith said on Wednesday. “I don’t think I would be the player I am without being here. So for me to probably finish my career a Dodger means a lot."

"I couldn’t be happier and more excited moving forward," Smith added. "There’s no better organization that’s more committed to winning a World Series and that’s most important to me when it comes to baseball. I’m looking forward to these next 10 years.”

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes expressed his excitement and appreciation for the catcher.

“One of the things I think we appreciate most about Will is that he is not a guy that ever wants the spotlight and yet when the lights are the brightest, he really comes to life,” said Gomes.

“As Andrew said, we couldn’t be more excited to have Will and Cara here for a very, very long time," he added."

Meanwhile, Will Smith and the Dodgers secured a 7-1 victory in their home opener against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.