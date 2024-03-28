“Best hitting catcher in MLB” - Dodgers fans elated with Will Smith’s 10-year contract extension 

The Los Angeles Dodgers are quite serious about keeping their talent to themselves. On Wednesday, the franchise agreed to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension with their catcher Will Smith.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the contract extension includes nearly $50 million in deferred payments to Smith, which will be paid $5 million per season from 2034 to 2043.

Smith will also receive a signing bonus of $30 million in two installments: one in November 2024 and the second in January 2025, as reported by MLB.com.

In a recent tweet by Dodgers Nation sharing the news, several fans expressed their excitement about the deal:

“Best hitting catcher in MLB,” a fan said.

“Great move. Keep him at all costs, he’ll be the big 4,” another fan said.

“Super Happy! Keeping the core 4 offense together - Shohei, Mookie, Freddie, and now Will,” a person wrote.

“Will Smith is amazing. Excellent player and seems to be an equally excellent person. Great example of a Dodger great. Congrats to Will and his family on the extension,” another person wrote.

“FANTASTIC! That was on my list of things they needed to get done this year,” someone wrote.

Other comments from fans soon followed on X:

Smith was set to become a free agent in 2025, but his contract extension has delayed that for nearly a decade. He has become the fourth Dodger to sign a contract extending through at least 2032.

Shohei Ohtani's 10-year deal, Mookie Betts' 12-year extension and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year pact are the other three designated core stars set to remain with the franchise for an extended period of time.

“I’m looking forward to these next 10 years”: Will Smith excited for more growth opportunities with Boys in Blue

Will Smith is a 2023 All-Star and is considered to be one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball. The 29-year-old is eagerly looking forward to the future with the Dodgers:

“I’ve loved being here since I got drafted in 2016. I don’t think I would be the player I am without being here. So for me to probably finish my career a Dodger means a lot. I couldn’t be happier and more excited moving forward,” Smith said (via MLB.com).

“There’s no better organization that’s more committed to winning a world series and that’s more important to me when it comes to baseball. I’m looking forward to these next 10 years.”

Drafted in 2016, Smith made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019. He had a successful start to the 2024 season, going 5-for-10 against the San Diego Padres in the recent Seoul Series.

