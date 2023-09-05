The story of Dalton Pompey: Former Blue Jays center fielder's career trajectory from playing in majors to becoming cop with Hamilton Police Service

Dalton Pompey was once a solid outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays. The MLB player was excellent on the basepaths, stealing bases and scoring runs. His MLB career was very short, though. He lasted in the majors for just four years: 2014 - 2016 and then again in 2018. He eventually became something most would be surprised to hear: a police officer.

Police officer was always a secondary goal for Pompey. He said to Toronto Life that he knew baseball wasn't going to last:

"During my playing days, it occurred to me that baseball wouldn’t last forever and that eventually I’d have to think of life after sport. Working in emergency services was always in the back of my mind—either becoming a fireman, paramedic or police officer—because I like helping people."

Regardless of if he played four years or 14 in the MLB, it's not a lifelong career. The oldest active MLB player is Rich Hill of the San Diego Padres who is 43. With potentially 40 years left after a career ends, everyone needs to find a post-sport career.

How Dalton Pompey ended up in the police force

For Dalton Pompey, his post-MLB career ended up being in the police department in Hamilton. Security workers and other cops at games the outfielder was involved in helped guide him to his eventual career after the Blue Jays:

"At baseball games, there were always security officers keeping the order and making sure people didn’t jump from the stands. Near the end of my career, I started asking them if they enjoyed their work. Many of them loved their jobs; they liked making a difference and keeping people safe. Hearing about the sense of satisfaction they felt pushed me toward policing."

Dalton Pompey became a police officer

Ironically, it wasn't even Pompey's own ambition that landed him this new career. He revealed that he stated that he'd be interested in emergency services following baseball, and the Hamilton deputy police chief saw it and reached out to him:

"I started the application process two days later and was hired in January."

Pompey is currently enjoying his new career and feeling very fulfilled. While most stars enter broadcasting or coaching, he entered an entirely different field and it has worked wonderfully.