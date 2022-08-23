"The team no one is talking about could surprise the baseball world again" "Red hot" - Atlanta Braves fans celebrate franchise history being made after series wins over New York Mets and Houston Astros

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the best teams in the MLB in the last few weeks, and fans are raving. Their huge series win against the Houston Astros and New York Mets even set a new franchise record. While the record may be slightly obscured and convoluted, the wins over the Astros and Mets were very impressive.

The Atlanta Braves announced the historic statistic via Twitter.

Atlanta Braves @Braves



(H/T The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports) https://t.co/GceshMqYp0

It was a very impressive mark for a team that started the year slowly. As the defending World Series champions, they often get the best shot any team can give. Winning back-to-back series against two of the top teams in the MLB is no small feat, and their fans know it.

lhd_on_sports @lhd_on_sports Atlanta Braves @Braves



(H/T The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports) https://t.co/GceshMqYp0 Red hot twitter.com/Braves/status/… Red hot twitter.com/Braves/status/…

The Braves might not be leading their division, but their fans' expectations are growing to new heights.

A common critiscm of this Braves team is their inability to beat good teams. This is an argument that has never really had much weight behind it. Now, this statistic really shuts down that particular discussion from happening again this season.

Max Fried Stash🍦(75-48) @MaxFriedstash Atlanta Braves @Braves



(H/T The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports) https://t.co/GceshMqYp0 I feel like this is a middle finger to all the "Braves only beat bad teams" folks twitter.com/Braves/status/… I feel like this is a middle finger to all the "Braves only beat bad teams" folks twitter.com/Braves/status/…

These homestand wins could be the momentum builders the Atlanta Braves need going into the final month of the regular season.

The fact that this extremely talented Braves team is in second place in the National League East is a testament to the New York Mets.

Winning a World Series is an incredible feat, and being able to win two in a row is a ticket to immortality.

Judy @JudyMor03522194 @Braves ✝️ @EliasSports Just keep in keeping on gentlemen!! I know, I have faith that y’all will make the World Series run this year too. ✝️✝️ @Braves @EliasSports Just keep in keeping on gentlemen!! I know, I have faith that y’all will make the World Series run this year too. ✝️💖✝️

Getting a huge confidence boost going into the final stretch of the season could be key to the Braves' success.

Ethan Zauner @ZaunerTweets twitter.com/braves/status/… Atlanta Braves @Braves



(H/T The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports) https://t.co/GceshMqYp0 Told you guys they were going to make a statement! #ForTheA Told you guys they were going to make a statement! #ForTheA twitter.com/braves/status/…

This is a team that now knows they can beat the best the league has to offer, and are capable of surpassing their division rivals.

Chris (Taylor’s Version) @F1ChrisP twitter.com/braves/status/… Atlanta Braves @Braves



(H/T The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports The #Braves took 3 of 4 from the Mets and 2 of 3 from the Astros on the club’s most recent homestand, marking the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from different teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.(H/T @EliasSports) https://t.co/GceshMqYp0 4 back now, but just wait until October. We’re coming 4 back now, but just wait until October. We’re coming 😈 twitter.com/braves/status/…

The Braves made franchise history with a great seven-game stretch, and fans around the MLB are both impressed and nervous.

The Atlanta Braves could go on a run and win it all in 2022

Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves

This Braves team is just as talented, if not moreso, than their 2021 World Series team. With an explosive offense and tremendous pitching staff, the Braves are one of the most dangerous teams in baseball. Come October, they could be the hottest team in the league.

Being the team that nobody wants to face in the postseason is the perfect spot to be in. Capable of beating any National League team, the Braves could easily be heart-breakers in October. If the Braves can play in October the same way they have played in these past seven games, it is hard to imagine any team getting past them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif