The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have a deal in place to acquire star starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow. They're forming what amounts to a near superteam in the MLB, and they have the best odds of winning the entire thing. The acquisition of Glasnow has those odds moving once again, but it comes with a caveat from a big fan.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of famed actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator), made a promise to the team. Upon news breaking of the trade, which is expected to carry an extension for Glasnow, the actor revealed what would cause him to ditch his fandom.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Man. If this team doesn’t win it…. I will officially give up being a fan.”

The Dodgers are routinely one of the best teams in the league. That was before they added Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani. They should be the favorite all year long almost no matter what.

They already had Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, so Schwarzenegger believes there's no excuse for not winning it all. If they don't, they can expect his resignation as a fan.

Dodgers could lose key fan if moves don't pan out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going all in on 2024. They've deferred most of Shohei Ohtani's money to after the deal ends so that they can afford to maximize the window of contention.

They've added legitimate ace Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays. They're reportedly in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and had a good meeting with him, but that was before the Glasnow deal.

The Dodgers are getting Tyler Glasnow

They may or may not be done making moves, but they're building the baseball Avengers. If they can't win it all, then Patrick Schwarzenegger might be forced to take his rooting elsewhere.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.