“The thought of Goldy Arenado Soto in the lineup is crazy” “Cards need to make a move” - MLB Twitter reacts to St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres as front runners to land Juan Soto

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. One player that many are talking about is Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. He has been rumored to be on the trade market for the Nationals after reportedly rejecting a contract extension with the team.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently spoke about the top two destinations for Juan Soto. Rosenthal claims the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the favorites to make a deal at this point.

"The perceived front-runners to land Juan Soto are the Padres and Cardinals, per @Ken_Rosenthal" - Fox Sports: MLB

Many baseball fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news from Rosenthal. Cardinals fans cannot begin to imagine having Juan Soto in the starting lineup, alongside Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Cardinals fans are wanting the team to make a move either for Soto or for pitching.

Cardinals fans are wanting the team to make a move either for Soto or for pitching.

Some are saying the Padres do not have what the Nationals would ask in return for Soto.

Rumors that the Cardinals and Padres are interested in Soto have been circulating for several days now.

Overall, Juan Soto is a once-in-a-generation type player and would greatly improve whichever team decides to trade for him.

Juan Soto discusses MLB trade rumors as deadline approaches

Prior to tonight's Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals game at Nationals Park, Juan Soto spoke to Rosenthal about the trade rumors. Soto is content with staying with the team, but it is not his decision.

Juan Soto sat down with "I would love to stay here. I would be more than glad, but at the end of the day I don't make decisions."Juan Soto sat down with @Ken_Rosenthal to talk about the 'craziness' of his trade rumors: "I would love to stay here. I would be more than glad, but at the end of the day I don't make decisions."Juan Soto sat down with @Ken_Rosenthal to talk about the 'craziness' of his trade rumors: https://t.co/bDr9kU8RXB

The rumors come at an odd time given that the Cardinals are visiting the Nationals for a weekend series. Nationals manager Dave Martinez spoke about Juan Soto's recent trade rumors.

Dave Martinez talked about what it's like managing a ball club amid all the trade rumors "There's so many rumors going on... when I played there was no Twitter, there was no Instagram, there wasn't any of that stuff. Dave Martinez talked about what it's like managing a ball club amid all the trade rumors https://t.co/ZdWRdvR3cj

Overall, whether Juan Soto is traded or not, it will be an exciting next few days to see what unfolds.

