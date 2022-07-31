Create
“The thought of Goldy Arenado Soto in the lineup is crazy” “Cards need to make a move” - MLB Twitter reacts to St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres as front runners to land Juan Soto

Juan Soto bats during a Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium this season.
ANALYST
Modified Jul 31, 2022 09:07 AM IST

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. One player that many are talking about is Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. He has been rumored to be on the trade market for the Nationals after reportedly rejecting a contract extension with the team.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently spoke about the top two destinations for Juan Soto. Rosenthal claims the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the favorites to make a deal at this point.

The perceived front-runners to land Juan Soto are the Padres and Cardinals, per @Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/9JSPbwVGos
"The perceived front-runners to land Juan Soto are the Padres and Cardinals, per @Ken_Rosenthal" - Fox Sports: MLB

Many baseball fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news from Rosenthal. Cardinals fans cannot begin to imagine having Juan Soto in the starting lineup, alongside Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Doubt the Cards do a deal like this but the thought of Goldy Arenado Soto in the lineup is crazy twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…

Cardinals fans are wanting the team to make a move either for Soto or for pitching.

@MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal Cards need to make a move or get out of the way. Although they would be better off with pitching

Some are saying the Padres do not have what the Nationals would ask in return for Soto.

@MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal Padres don’t have what the Nats need.

Rumors that the Cardinals and Padres are interested in Soto have been circulating for several days now.

@MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal Same shit the last 3 days

Overall, Juan Soto is a once-in-a-generation type player and would greatly improve whichever team decides to trade for him.

Juan Soto discusses MLB trade rumors as deadline approaches

St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals

Prior to tonight's Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals game at Nationals Park, Juan Soto spoke to Rosenthal about the trade rumors. Soto is content with staying with the team, but it is not his decision.

"I would love to stay here. I would be more than glad, but at the end of the day I don't make decisions."Juan Soto sat down with @Ken_Rosenthal to talk about the 'craziness' of his trade rumors: https://t.co/bDr9kU8RXB
"'I would love to stay here. I would be more than glad, but at the end of the day I don't make decisions.' Juan Soto sat down with @Ken_Rosenthal to talk about the 'craziness' of his trade rumors:" -MLBONFOX

The rumors come at an odd time given that the Cardinals are visiting the Nationals for a weekend series. Nationals manager Dave Martinez spoke about Juan Soto's recent trade rumors.

"There's so many rumors going on... when I played there was no Twitter, there was no Instagram, there wasn't any of that stuff. Dave Martinez talked about what it's like managing a ball club amid all the trade rumors https://t.co/ZdWRdvR3cj
Also Read Story Continues below
""There's so many rumors going on... when I played there was no Twitter, there was no Instagram, there wasn't any of that stuff.' Dave Martinez talked about what it's like managing a ball club amid all the trade rumors" - Fox Sports: MLB

Overall, whether Juan Soto is traded or not, it will be an exciting next few days to see what unfolds.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

