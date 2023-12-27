"The two way guy they've always wanted" - MLB podcaster uses Shohei Ohtani reference to troll Blue Jays over Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing

For a moment, it seemed as if the Toronto Blue Jays were landing Shohei Ohtani. Reports began flying in that a signing was "imminent" and that the Jays were getting him. At one point, there was a plane leaving from California to Toronto, and everyone thought the two-way superstar was on it.

That ultimately wasn't true, as Ohtani was never signing with Toronto. The two-way superstar opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and left the Blue Jays scrambling for other options.

That other option appears to be Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a former New York Yankees utility defender who had a lot of interest. The move is for depth and versatility, but one MLB podcaster noticed something.

Kiner-Falefa, known as IKF, pitched a couple of times in blowouts for the Yankees last year. He technically played both ways like Ohtani, albeit at a much lower level and much more infrequently.

In this case, the joke was right there, as Eric Hubbs said on X:

“The two way guy they’ve always wanted."

Hubbs, a Yankees fan, couldn't help but troll the AL East rivals.

Blue Jays land two-way player in Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Shohei Ohtani is just about the only true two-way player in a long time in baseball. Other sluggers, like Anthony Rizzo or Willians Astudillo, have taken the mound in blowouts to save arms. Some pitchers, like Madison Bumgarner, have hit well when they had to.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitched in 2023

However, no one does it like the former Los Angeles Angels slugger, and that's what made him so valuable. So while the Toronto Blue Jays got someone that did pitch and did hit last year, they didn't get someone who does either of them at an elite level.

They wanted Ohtani, and they probably felt like they had a shot at landing him. Ultimately, they didn't, and they'll have to settle for positional versatility and perhaps a random spot pitching appearance for IKF in 2023. They already had a good team, but they did want to add a superstar.

