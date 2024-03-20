"The World Series ball is slicker" - When Justin Verlander called out MLB for indifferent ball characteristics following pitchers' concerns

In baseball, the pitchers rely on the ball's grip. However, star pitcher Justin Verlander sensed something was different with the ball during the 2017 World Series. He along with other pitchers expressed concerns that the balls were slicker than normal, making them difficult to grip and throw.

“The World Series ball is slicker," Verlander said, according to SB Nation. "No doubt. I’m telling you, we’re in here signing (World Series) balls before the game, and it’s hard to get the ink on the ball sometimes.

"You know when you sign a receipt at Starbucks, and if you don’t hold the paper down with your hand, the pen just slides across the paper and the ink doesn’t stick to it? That’s what it’s like sometimes trying to sign these balls. That’s how slick the leather is.”

A debate concerning MLB and the reliability of the baseballs used in games was sparked by Verlander's remarks.

Pitchers like Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Johnny Cueto, Rich Hill and Brandon McCarthy also shared the same problems of blistering their fingers due to the slicker balls during the season.

Pitchers put more pressure on their fingers to throw the ball.

Charlie Morton of the Astros even said that the ball was dangerous:

“When the ball is slick you can’t throw in with the same aggressiveness. If you don’t have control of the baseball, you might end somebody’s career. That’s a very bad thought to have in your head.”

Although MLB acknowledged the concerns, it claimed that the World Series balls were manufactured in the same way as all other balls used during the season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the balls hadn’t changed.

Verlander Remains Baseball's Highest Paid Pitcher

Despite being 41 years old, Justin Verlander is still one of baseball's highest-paid pitchers.

His two-year contract with the Houston Astros guarantees him $43.3 million per year, tying him with Max Scherzer as the top-paid starters.

With a World Series championship and two Cy Young awards, Verlander's high compensation demonstrates that age isn't everything; great pitching still demands a high price.

