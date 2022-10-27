American radio host Mike Francesa laid into the New York Yankees after their disappointing ALCS exit against the Houston Astros.

Francesa added that General Manager Brian Cashman should leave the franchise, with big changes needed in the organization. He said:

“I don’t think the Yankees are headed in the right direction. I think that sometimes, even when guys have done a good job, there comes a time where you need to change things. I’m talking about Cashman. I’ve known Cashman forever. ...

"But there comes a time that you need a new voice and you need a new direction. [Moving on] would be the smartest thing they could do now, because this team needs wholesale changes.”

2022 - lost to Astros

2019 - lost to Astros

2017 - lost to Astros

2012 - lost to Tigers

2010 - lost to Rangers



Mike Francesa added:

“I think they need a different tact. The way they are putting this team together is not working. But oh, they make the playoffs! With their resources, in this age, they’re almost always going to make the playoffs. There are teams that have one-third of their resources that make the playoffs a lot. It’s not about making the playoffs."

The Yankees had 99 wins in the regular season, but were whitewashed 4-0 in the American League Championship series, falling short of a coveted World Series appearance. Manager Aaron Boone failed to live up to expectations, with his changes and tactics not reaping the right rewards for the historic franchise in the postseason.

Will Mike Francesa's opinion come true in the 2023 season?

YES Network's Michael Kay also added to the topic, believing that ownership will be disappointed with the lack of success and could be looking in another direction after a long time with Cashman. Speaking in a recent interview with the network, he said:

“If I’m Hal Steinbrenner, I have to sit down with Brian and the entire front office and go, ‘Listen, I’ve spent well over a billion dollars since 2009 and I don’t even have a World Series appearance to show for it.’"

Mike Francesa laid into the Yankees after another failed World Series berth.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will be wary of Cashman entering the final year of his contract. The experienced man has spent over three decades with the Yankees, but many fans have been calling for a change at the helm after a barren run of championship success.

The Yankees have failed to win a World Series title since 2009, and have disappointed in the postseason over the last decade.

