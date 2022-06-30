The secret to the New York Yankees' success reveals itself through their track record of great teams from their beginnings up to the present day. When you contrast teams of old to the current squad, there are uncanny similarities. You see displayed standards etched in the culture of the New York Yankees dynasty.

The sustained success of the most storied franchise in sports is not by coincidence, it's by design. They've done so by appltying tactics throughout their history that have withstood the test of time. Here are the secrets to the success of the most storied franchise in professional sports.

Clutch hitting

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is greeted by his team after hitting a walk-off tenth-inning three-run home run.

Timely hitting in the most pressured situations is one of the key defining traits of a Yankee. Their head coach knows a thing or two about clutch situations, considering he hit one of the most memorable walk-offs in MLB playoff history.

The Pastime Co. @thepastimeco Counting down the Top 10 Greatest Moments In MLB Post Season History!



10: Aaron Boone walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS. Counting down the Top 10 Greatest Moments In MLB Post Season History!10: Aaron Boone walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS. https://t.co/I7iew9InUS

"Aaron Boone walk-off home run in game 7" - The Pastime Co.

That's why Aaron Boone's hiring back in 2017 was a statement to both the organization and the team. If you're a Yankee, you're going to produce when it matters most, or you won't last long in pinstripes.

Look no further than their 27 championships to lead all pro franchises as evidence of that. Thus far in 2022, the Yankees have gotten big hits in important situations more than any other team.

"Nobody has gotten more big hits with RISP than the @Yankees this season." - The 501 Glove

While that may come as no surprise to many, it's a historically consistent reason for the New York Yankees' sustained success. This kind of situational hitting is what separates the men from the boys come playoff time.

The Yankees reload, they don't rebuild

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

When was the last time you heard of the Yankees tearing it down and waiting years for their youth to take over? Let me spare you the research, you haven't. That's because the Yankees continually maintain, manage, and infuse their youth with a right mix of veterans.

Between 2001-2014, the likes of Paul Oneil, Tino Martinez, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, Derek Jeter, and Mariano Rivera retired. Despite losing these key contributors and Hall of Famers, the New York Yankees hardly skipped a beat, qualifying for the playoffs in 11 of those 14 seasons. Since 2014, they've missed the playoffs only once.

The key lies in high-quality draft picks and being unafraid to go for a home run in free agency. From within and without, the New York Yankees utilize every asset at their disposal to continually make their roster better. That's what makes those pinstripes the standard for sports dynasties.

There's a reason the Yankees are always in the discussion when a big name hits the market. They keep an active rotisserie of players and waste no time bringing on or getting rid of players at the right time.

The New York Yankees leadership standard

Derek Jeter is met by former teamate Mariano Rivera and Manager Joe Torre.

George Steinbrunner was not the greatest owner until he found Joe Torre, who respectfully kept upper management in check. Torre was to the front office what Jeter was to the rest of the team in terms of leadership. Derek Jeter specifically set the standard for what is expected of a leader in pinstripes.

Christian @Christian_NYYST



My favorite ball player ever.



From Captain to Cooperstown.



Thank You, Derek.

We hold today’s #Yankees to such a high standard because of this man.My favorite ball player ever.From Captain to Cooperstown.Thank You, Derek. We hold today’s #Yankees to such a high standard because of this man. My favorite ball player ever. From Captain to Cooperstown. Thank You, Derek. https://t.co/vApJrLSLPA

"We hold today's #Yankees to such a high standard because of this man" - Christian

Jeter is perhaps the most humble public icon the sport has ever seen. He never thought himself to be carrying the load offensively. He expected the same level of effort and performance out of his teammates as he demonstrated on a daily basis.

This same standard of ethics is silently implemented throughout the Yankees culture today. Even in Spring Training, players are expected to demonstrate unwavering hustle to be considered for a job in pinstripes.

Phillips Academy Andover Baseball @real_PAbaseball NY Yankees Spring Training complex, every single player runs from the player development building to go to the field (they never walk, unless they want to be out of a job). Not so much a rule, but definitely a standard. #rock2rail NY Yankees Spring Training complex, every single player runs from the player development building to go to the field (they never walk, unless they want to be out of a job). Not so much a rule, but definitely a standard. #rock2rail https://t.co/oEKGJg62dj

"They never walk unless they want to be out of a job. Not so much a rule, but definitely a standard." - Phillips Academy Andover Baseball

The Yankees expect nothing less than the best in the tiniest detail. It's all a part of the standard for wearing the navy blue pinstripes.

The New York Yankees winning culture

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees

There are many reasons for the Yankees' sustained culture of winning through the ages. However, the above mentioned are the main drivers behind this dynasty that continues to make history. With a 56-20 record in 2022, this year's version of the Yanks appears to be the most lethal in the storied franchise's history.

One thing's for certain, when you see pinstripes, you expect nothing less than the best. The Yankees are proving that again this season.

